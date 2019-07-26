Twins, Cruz Pound White Sox 10-3

Nelson Cruz had his first 3-home run game of his career Thursday night in the Twins' 10-3 win at Chicago against the White Sox. Cruz finished with 5 RBIs and now has 25 home runs and 58 RBIs. Miguel Sano added 2 hits including a home run and 2 RBIs and Max Kepler hit a 2-run home run, his 26th.

Byron Buxton returned to the lineup and went 2-4 with 2 run scored. Buxton was activated from the injured list earlier in the day. The Twins optioned outfielder Jake Cave to triple-A Rochester to make room for Buxton.

Jose Berrios threw 7 innings with 3 runs allowed (2 earned) to get the win and improve to 9-5. Berrios had 8 strikeouts.

The Twins are 62-40 and lead the American League Central by 2 games over Cleveland. Cleveland won again last night 5-4 in 14 innings at Kansas City. The Twins play at Chicago again tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Michael Pineda (6-5) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and right hander Dylan Cease (1-2) toes the rubber for Chicago.