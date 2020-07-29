Twins Cruise Past Cards Tuesday

The Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 Tuesday night at Target Field. Minnesota is now 3-1 on the season and a half-game behind Cleveland (4-1) in the standings.

The Twins got the bats going early against St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez. Jorge Polanco's two-run home run capped a five-run second inning, and Josh Donaldson's first home run as a member of the Twins came just one inning later.

Homer Bailey pitched five effective innings to earn the win, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out four.

The Twins will host the Cardinals again Wednesday night in Minneapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.