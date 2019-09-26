Twins Clinch Central With Win, Cleveland Loss

The Minnesota Twins clinched the American League Central Division title with a 5-1 win over Detroit, combined with Cleveland's loss in Chicago. The title is the Twins first since 2010.

Minnesota topped the Tigers thanks in large part to a Luis Arraez home run in the seventh inning that gave the Twins a 2-1 lead. Eddie Rosario's two-run shot in the top of the ninth sealed the win for Minnesota.

Randy Dobnak continued to state his case for a spot in the playoff rotation with six shutout innings in his start for the Twins.

The Twins scoreboard-watched from the clubhouse after the game with Cleveland/Chicago wrapping up after the conclusion of Minnesota's win. The champagne corks were popped when Cleveland fell 8-3.

Minnesota will wrap up its series in Detroit Thursday afternoon before heading to Kansas City to wrap up the regular season over the weekend.