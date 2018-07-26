Twins Beat Red Sox in Boston 2-1

BOSTON -- Behind a strong showing from Kyle Gibson , the Twins took the series opener against the Boston Red Sox Thursday night.

Gibson went 8 full innings, giving up only 1 run, striking out 7. Gibson also only gave up 4 hits, and the MLB's best team only managed 5 for the game. The Twins had 2 runs on 8 hits, with Mitch Garver picking up an RBI double.

Red Sox starter Brian Johnson didn't give up any earned runs but only went 5 innings. Twins closer Fernando Rodney came in and earned the save in the 9th.

Lance Lynn takes the mound Friday night for the Twins. Chris Sale will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Twins picked up their fourth win in a row, moving to 48-55 on the season.