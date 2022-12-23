Twins Adding to Guest List for St. Cloud Twins Caravan Stop

The Twins Winter Caravan is stopping in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The Twins have announced they are adding first base coach Tommy Watkins to the guest list that already includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.

The event in St. Cloud is set to start at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It will include a program, question and answer session and autograph signing. Tickets are $6 (cash and check only please), kids 5 and under get in free with a kids ticket. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering by Short Stop. All proceeds from the event go to St. Cloud area youth baseball and softball.

Tickets are available only at the Townsquare Media studios which is located at 640 Lincoln Ave. Southeast in St. Cloud.