Behind the Scenes; How Players Get Picked for Twins Caravan

The Twins Caravan is underway throughout Twins Territory and will be making a stop in St. Cloud Monday January 29. Twins Vice President of Communications and Content, Dustin Morse, joined me on WJON. He explains players become candidates to appear on the Twins Caravan in a variety of ways. Morse explains players can raise their hands and volunteer like Nick Gordon, they can be chosen because of their hometown connections and manager Rocco Baldelli can recommend them based on their personality.

Morse explains in past years players were hesitate to come back to Minnesota in the winter because the extreme cold weather in January but this year isn't nearly as cold as normal. He says most players live in warmer climates and coming to Minnesota in January can be tough.

Morse says some players feel they've paid their dues and graduated from Caravan. He says the Twins are always looking for players to show their best version of themselves and make an impact with Twins fans in a more intimate environment.

Current players apart of the Caravan this year include Louie Varland, Matt Wallner, Willie Castro, Caleb Thielbar, Cody Funderburk and Nick Gordon. This year's Twins Caravan Schedule. The Twins Caravan stop in St. Cloud will be at Rivers Edge Convention Center Monday January 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets available only at the Townsquare Media Studios.

Past guests to Twins Caravans in St. Cloud include Harmon Killebrew, Torii Hunter, Corey Koskie, Bert Blyleven, Jack Morris, Dan Gladden, Tony Oliva, Jose Berrios, Joe Mauer, Kyle Gibson, A.J. Pierzynski, Trevor May, Michael Cuddyer, Eddie Rosario, Eduardo Escobar, and Denard Span. Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda were here in 2023.

Twinsfest will take place Friday and Saturday at Target Field. Details here. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dustin Morse from the Twins it is available below.