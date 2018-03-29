Towns’ Record-Setting Night Leads Wolves To Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-114 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 43-33 on the season, which puts them in seventh place in the Western Conference.

Minnesota forward Karl-Anthony Towns set a new franchise record with 56 points on 19-32 shooting, including 6-8 from beyond the arc. The record was previously held by Mo Williams, who scored 52 points at Indiana in January of 2015.

Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points in the win for the Wolves, and Tyus Jones dished out nine assists off the bench. Mike Muscala led the Hawks with 24 points in the loss.

The Timberwolves are just 1.5 games behind Oklahoma City for fourth place, and home court advantage in the first round, in the Western Conference playoff race. However, the Wolves are just 1.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Clippers.

The Timberwolves will head to Texas for a matchup with the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.