Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports: Game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

SARTELL MUSKIES win the THIRD ANNAUL ELROSA “ELITE 8” TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY JUNE 29th ALL STAR GAME

STEARNS COUNTY STARS vs. CENTRAL VALLEY ALL STARS (7:3

CENTRAL VALLEY ALL STARS

Catchers-David Jones (Cold Spring Rockies) Adam Gwost (St. August Gussies)

1st Base- Austin Dufner (Cold Spring Rockies) Adam Beyer (Kimball Express) Brenden Ashton (Watkins Clippers)

2nd Base-Jordan Neu (Cold Spring Rockies) Matt Schindler (St. Nicholas Nicks)

3rd Base-Heath Kramer (Watkins Clippers) Austin Schlangen (Eden Valley Hawks)

Shortstop-Brian Marquardt (Kimball Express) Ryan Wieneke (Pearl Lake Lakers)

DH- Scott Marquardt (Kimball Express) Adam Beyer or Brendan Ashton

Outfield-Dan Berg (Watkins Clippers) Kevin Kramer (Watkins Clippers) Alex Geislinger (Eden Valley Hawks) Sam Item (Luxemburg Brewers) Nick Skluzacek (Cold Spring Rockies) Matt Dingmann (Kimball Expres

Pitchers-Matt Geislinger (Watkins Clippers) Jake Brinker (Cold Spring Rockies) Travis Hansen (St. Nicholas Nicks) Ben Johnson (Kimball Express) Zack Wallner (Kimball Express) Zach Dingmann (Kimball Express) Mitch Wieneke (Pearl Lake Lakers) Travis Laudenbach (St. Augusta Gussies) Reed Pfannenstein (Luxemburg Brewers)

Manager- Cory Wenz (Luxemburg Brewers)

STEARNS COUNTY ALL STARS

Catchers-Nathan Torres (Spring HIll Chargers) Bryan Schlangen (St. Martin Martins)

Infielders-Will Funk (New Munich Silverstreaks) Tanner Klaphake (Meire Grove Grovers) Kyle Lieser (St. Martin Martins) Matt Quade (Lake Henry Lakers) Jamie Torres (Spring HIll Chargers) Eric Torres (Spring Hill Chargers)

Outfielders-Jordan Schleper (Roscoe Rangers) Kevin Kuefler (Elrosa Saints) Shane Kämpsen (Lake Henry Lakers) Adam VanBeck (Greenwald Cubs) Owen Meyer (Spring HIll Chargers) Dan Sargent (St. Martin Martins)

First Base- Tylor Schroeder (Farming Flames) Colton Meyer (Meire Grove Grovers) Cole Schmitz (Richmond Royals)

DH- Trent Gertken (Richmond Royals) Cody Eichers (Elrosa Saints) Ryan Kraemer (Greenwald Cubs)

Pitchers-Scott Lieser (St.Martin Martins) Ethan Vogt (Elrosa Saints) Aaron Vogt (Elrosa Saints) Matt Imdieke (Meire Grove Grovers) Nick Stangler (New Munich Silverstreaks) Eli Emerson (Richmond Royals) Jason Kämpsen (Lake Henry Lakers) DJ Schleicher (Richmond Royals) Anthony Reverman (Spring Hill Chargers)

Managers-Kirby Hemmesch (Richmond Royals) AJ Hadley (Elrosa Saints)

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 BRAINERD BEES 2 (8 Innings)

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by fourteen hits including four doubles and a triple. This gave their starting pitcher Justin Thompson a great deal of support, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers were led by Will Huls, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Will played very good at center field, as he chased down several balls for very nice catches. Nick Pennick went 2-for-4 for three RBI’s and he scored a run and Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brain Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored on run.

The Bees starting pitcher Hanson Devine threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brian Voigt threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered six runs. Tim Martin threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs.

The Bees offense was led by Brian Voigt, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Hanson Devine went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Alex Haupajok went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4. Grant Toivonen went 1-for-3, Josh Hukriede went 1-for-2 and Joel Martin earned a walk and he scored one run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

A pair of Section 2B teams squared off with the Brewers defeating the Cyclones of the Lakewood League. This was backed by thirteen hits, a home run and several walks. Veteran right hander Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brook Lyter threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led on offense by Joe Hallock, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. David Ernst went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Matt Oye went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s. Jayse McLean went 2-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4 with stolen base and he scored one run and Chris Clemensen went 1-for-1 and Ryan Aamold went 1-for-2. Jeremy Peschel earned a walk and he scored one run and Spencer Flaten earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones Andy Thayer threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued five walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Cyclones offense was led by Tom Wippler and Cordell Lazer, both went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Paul Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Björn Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 7 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 0

The Mudcats of the Arrow Head West League, defeated the Saints of the Lakewood league, their rivals from Section 2B. The Mudcats collected thirteen hits including three doubles to give their starting pitcher very good support. Ty Syverson threw a complete game to earned the win, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Toby Sayles, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and Josh Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Alex Erickson went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyson Tallakson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Brett Erickson went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs and Alec Sames went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Dylan Fox went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Reece Kramer scored a run.

The Saints Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Dan Kronenberg threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, and he gave up three runs. Nick Maiers went 2-for-4, Reese Gregory and Steve Neutzling went 1-for-4 and Tom Spaniel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 2 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals Rockies in a very well played game. It was played in just under two hours, there were no walks issued. The Clippers collected eight hits to give their player/manager a great deal of support on the mound. Lefty Matt Geislinger threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits and he recorded ten strikeouts.

They were led by their catcher Lincoln Haugen, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored one run. Reese Jansen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Block went 1-for-4 with a double and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4.

The Rockies lefty, Jake Blinker started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Calvin Kalthoff threw the final inning in relief, he faced three batters.

The Rockies were led by Nick Skluzacek, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4. David Jonas went 1-for-4, Colin Eskew went 1-for-3 and Sam Distal went 1-for-3.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 (10 Innings)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, in a game where the Express actually outhit the Gussies thirteen to seven. But a little small and some very timely hits backed their pitchers. Tyler Bautch started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Matt Skaja, went 1-for-3 with a double or two RBI’s and he scored one run. Mitchell Gwost went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Gwost went 2-for-5 and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Brady Grafft went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Adam Gwost scored a run.

The Express starting pitcher, Zack Wallner threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led by Scott Marquardt, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run for three RBI’s. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a home run and Austin Roehle went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Zach Dingmann went 2-for-5 and Matt Dingmann went 2-for-5. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 11 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 5

The Brewers defeated their Central Valle League rivals the Nicks, backed by eight hits to give their lefties good support. Austin Klaverkamp started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. JT Harren threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Reed Phannenstein, he went 2-for-4 for four big RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had three stolen bases and he scored one run. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Derrick Orth went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s and Brady Kenning was credited with a RBI. Chase Aleshire earned three walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Isaac Matchinsky earned three walks and he scored three runs and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Sam Item went 1-for-6 and JT Harren earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Nicks starting pitcher Grant Mrozek threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued nine walks, gave up seven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Schindler threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks and he gave up three runs. Damian Lincoln threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he gave up one run.

The Nicks were led on offense by Alex Foehrenbacher, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Damian Lincoln went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Derek Kuechle went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had one stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Dylan Rausch went 1-for-4 and Matt Schindler had a stolen base and he scored one run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double, to give pitchers good support. Rght hander Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Michael Hoffman threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Austin Ruehle, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three big RBI’s and he scored one run. Brain Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a home run and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 2-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4. Brooks Marquardt earned three walks, had one stolen base and he scored three runs, Zach Dingmann earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Ben Johnson earned a walk.

The Lakers Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chandler Bacon issued three walks and he gave up one run. Justin Kunkel threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Heslop, he went 1-for-2 with a double. Max Fuchs, Mitch Wieneke and Ryan Wieneke all went 1-for-3. Colton Fruth went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Mitch Ergen went 1-for-2. Isaac Blitvich went 1-for-1, Justin Kunkel was it by a pitch and Andy Linn and Cole Denn each earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Nicks, backed by nine hits, including a home run and four doubles. This gave the Laker pitchers good support; lefty Mitch Ergen started, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw two innings in relief to earned the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers were led by Mitch Wieneke went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Fuchs, he went 1-for-5 with a home run and Ryan Wieneke went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ryan Heslop win 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Chadd Kunkel was credited with a RBI and Derrick Garding earned a walk.

The Nicks starting pitcher Travis Hanson, threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks and surrendered four runs. They were led by Matt Schindler, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double and Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks. Derek Kuechle was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Damien Lincoln and Jeff Lutgen were both hit by a pitch.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS HAWKS 3

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks backed by nine hits and a good pitching performance. Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tommy Friesen threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Tommy Friesen, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Dusty Schultzenberg went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Adam Gwost was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Luke Richardson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brady Grafft earned a walk.

The Hawks Ben Arends started on the mound, he three seven innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Berg threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

They were led on offense by Alex Geislinger, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBI’s. Austin Schlangen went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Tanner Olean went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Travis Thelen scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 10-0

Cold Spring Rockies 4-5

Pearl Lake Lakers 5-6

Eden Valley Hawks 3-4

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 8-3

KImball Express 5-4

St. Augusta Gussies 5-5

St. Nicolas Nicks 0-11

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 8 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley league foe the Bandits, backed by twelve hits including three doubles, a pair of triples and one home run. This gave their starting pitcher, Austin Gohl a great deal of support. He threw eight innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Ethan Carlson closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double, he scored four runs, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Veteran Jake Sweeter went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Braeden Dykuizen called a great game behind the plate and he went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Cody Partch went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Tim Burns went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Adam Wenker went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Brandon Kramer went 1-for-2, David “DD” Deminsky earned a walk and Riley Ahrndt was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Kendal Hanson, he was the pitcher of record. Connor Rolf and Kendal Hanson both went 1-for-3 and Matt Krenz, Matthew Moe and Andrew Kolbringer all earned walks.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6 BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 4

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Yellowjackets, backed by seven hits and a few miscues. This gave Greg Anderson, the Joes starting pitcher, good support and he threw seven innings. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Isaac Holthaus threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. The Joes did put up three big runs in the eighth inning to put him in the position for a win.

The Joes offense was led by Hunter Blommer, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Joey Atkinson went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Brandon Bloch went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Alford went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Tanner Aleshire and Andrew Weisser both earned walks and Brandon Bissett scored one run.

The Yellowjackets starting pitcher Mason Miller threw seven innings; he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Matthew Chuba threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Yellowjackets offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he a stolen base. Brandon Holthaus went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Chance Halligan went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Tony Rathmanner went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Dallas Miller and Mathew Chuba both went 1-for-4. Joe Rathmmaner earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Trey Teige went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by nine hits, including a home run, a triple and one double, along with some miscues. This give their young right hander, Drew Beier great support. He threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tyler Midas, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and two sacrifice flies for four big RBI’s. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Kipka went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Keeler went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Terrence Kampa went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3, Brandon Buesgens earned a walk and Alex Foss was hit by a pitch.

The Polecats starting pitcher, Tanner Eckhart threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw six innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jakob Kounkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Tanner Eckhart, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Keenan Macek went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Greg Holker went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Brayden Hanson earned a walk, he two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Isaac Frandsen went 1-for-4, Hunter Kisner went 1-for-3 and Michael Olson went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 5

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Villains, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance by three Lumberjacks arms. Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brendon Buesgens threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Keeler threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led by Kyle Kipka, he went 2-for-4 for four big RBI’s and he earned a walk and he scored one run. Noah Winkelman went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Rich Rassmason went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Midas went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by pitch and Mitch Keeler went 2-for-3. Drew Beier went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brenden Buesgens went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Brosh went 1-for-5 with a double. Sam Keeler earned three walks and Joe Zwicki went 1-for-1.

The Villains starting pitcher was Jake Bloomstrand, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Hayden threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Villains were led by Ian Jungels, he went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jim Olthoff went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Al Jungels went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Justin Cornell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Will Hagerty went 1-for-5 and Mike Krempa went 1-for-5. Jake Bloomstrand went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jim Althoff was credited with a RBI and he had one stolen base. Kyle Hayden earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Joe Nickel was it by a pitch.

BIG LAKE YELLOWJACKETS 7 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Yellowjackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by thirteen hits, including a home run, a triple and a pair of doubles. Taylor Giving started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Dustin Wilcox issued four walks and surrendered one run. Sam Dokkebakken threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Tony Rathmanner, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Atwood went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Rathmanner went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Teige went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Sam Dokkenbakken went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dustin Wilcox went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases, Brandon Holthaus was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Harris earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matthew Moe, threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits, Connor Rolf went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Hess went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Dalton Fouquette, Kreeden Bloomquist and Matthew Moe all earned walks.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 6

The Rogers Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including a triple and a double. Mitch Annis started on the mound for the Red Devils, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recored eight strikeouts. No. 12 threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Eric Simon, he went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored three runs and player/manager Bryan McCallum went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bill Servey went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and J Brand had a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Tanner Palm went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run, Aaron Cook earned three walks for a RBI and he scored two runs and Mitch Annis went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Mike Smith threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued five walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Justin Hagstrom, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Golombiecki went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Matt Körte went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Wright went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mike Smith went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Patrick McRae earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Ryan Skymanski earned a walk and he scored a run.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 12 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 10

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by nineteen hits, including five doubles and a good pitching performance by player/manager Bryan McCallum. He threw a complete game, he gave up fifteen hits, issued four walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Red Devils were led by Calen Kirkland on offense, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Luke Selken went 4-for-6 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored a run and Ryan Davidson went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Bryan McCallum went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Orwoll went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Eric Simon went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Brand went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Sam Ripley went 1-for-5 he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Dustin Carlson went 1-for-6 and he scored one run.

The Villains starting pitcher Jim Althoff threw a complete game, he gave up nineteen hits, issued four walks, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Villains were led on offense by Kyle Hayden, he went 3-for-5 for one RBI, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Austin Nickel went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Schumacher went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jim Althoff went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch and Jace Pribyl went 4-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ian Jungels went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ryan Hagerty went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Mike Wallace went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Mike Krempa went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he score two runs.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 1 BECKER BANDITS 0 (6/16) (7 Innings)

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits backed by a pitching gem. Luke Selken, he threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, he issued one walk and he recored ten strikeouts. Player/manager Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Calen Kirkland went 1-for-3 and he scored a a run. Dustin Carlson went 1-for-2 and Ryan Davison and Jake Orwoll both earned a walk.

The Bandits Mathew Moe started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-3 and Connor Rolf went 1-for-2 and Matt Krenz earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 3 ROGERS RED DEVILS 0 (6/16) (7 Innings)

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils by a big game by Weston Schug. Weston started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Weston went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Conner Rolf went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Conrad Goldade went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-3, Ryan Hess went 1-for-4, Dalton Fouquette had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk and Ryan Sommerdorf earned a walk.

The Red Devils starting and pitcher, Mitch Annis threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Kimble threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strike.

The Red Devils offense was led by Luke Selken, Dustin Carlson and Ryan Davidson all went 1-for-3. Caden Kirkland went 1-for-4, Eric Simon went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Bryan McCullum earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

WEST

Sartell Muskies 7-0

St. Joseph Joes 6-2

Foley Lumberjacks 6-1

Sartell Stone Poneys 2-7

Clear Lake Lakers 0-7

EAST

Rogers Red Devils 5-3

Monticello Polecats 3-2

BIg Lake Yellowjackets 3-3

Becker Bandits 3-5

Albertville Villains 0-5

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

MAIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 GREENWALD CUBS 3

The Grovers defeated their highway four neighbors the Cubs, as they continue their hot streak. They were backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles. Ben Klaphake started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Imdieke threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Grovers were led on offense by Colton Meyer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Tanner Klaphake went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Welle went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tyler Mosche earned a walk and he had two stolen bases

The Cubs Tyler Hoffman threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. They were led by Kegan Stueve, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-5 with a home run. Brandon Worms went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Kramer went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Adam VanBeck went 2-for-5 and Tyler Thomas went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mitch Waldvogel earned a pair of walks and he scored one run, and Nick Rademacher and Zach Ettel both earned walks.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 1

The Grovers earned their second win over their Stearns County rivals the Cubs over the weekend. They were led by three hits to give their pitchers good support. Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw three innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Grovers were led by Colton Meyer, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jaron Klaphake went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Joshua Olmscheid went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Klaphake went 3-for-6 or a RBI, a stolen base and he scored one run and Alex Welle went 3-for-5, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Anthony Welle was credited with two RBI’s, Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Andrew Welle earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jordan Klaphake was it by a pitch.

The Cubs starting pitcher Tyler Braegelmann threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, he surrendered ten runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Cubs were led by Levi Feldewerd, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan VanBeck went 2-for-4 and he scored one run. Ryan Kraemer and Tyler Thomas both went 1-for-3 and Zach Ettel earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (Sunday 16th)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles. This gave their starting pitcher, veteran lefty Brad Mergen a great deal of support. He threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-4 with a double for five big RBI’s and Cody Fourre went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Aaron Eiynck went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Brad Morgen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Nick Mergen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Zach Koltes went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Arceneau went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Carey Shay had a stolen base and Tylor Schroeder earned a walk.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Josh Mackendanz threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brent Heinen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Schlepper threw 1 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers were led on offense by Russ Leyendecker, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brent Heinen went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schlepper went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored one run, Zach Mackendanz was credited with a RBI, Josh Mackendanz earned a pair of walks and Chris Vanderbeke earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY STANDINGS

NORTH

Meire Grove Grovers 8-1

Spring HIll Chargers 5-3

Elrosa Saints 5-3

New Munich Silverstreaks 3-5

Greenwald Cubs 0-8

SOUTH

Lake Henry Lakers 5-2

Richmond Royals 4-3

St. Martin Martins 4-3

Farming Flames 3-4

Roscoe Rangers 2-7

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 9 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0 (FORFEIT)

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3 OPOLE BEARS 2

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Bo Schmitz threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Steves were led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a double and Tony Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double. Bo Schmitz went 2-for-4 with a double and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Ben Omann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Bears starting pitcher Matt Butler threw a compete game, he gave up twelve hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Alex Lange, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Derek Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Zach Bialka went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Butler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Austin Lange had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Joel Klein went 1-for-4, Isiah Folsom had a sacrifice bunt and Max Posch was hit by a pitch.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4

The Rebels defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by ten hits, including four doubles, a triple and a home run. Ethan Branum started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Billy Sather, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Jason Sather went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Zach Heidmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Kramer went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a pair of walks, he had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Ethan Branum went 1-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s and Rhett Williamson went 1-for-6 with a home run and he scored two runs. Veteran Jim Kramer went 1-for-5 with a double and Ray Austin earned a pair of walks.

The Steves starting pitcher Riley Hartwig threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Guggenberger threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks and he surrendered eight runs. Alan Justin threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Riley Hartwig, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Nick Krippner went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Alan Justin went 1-for-4. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-5 and Nathan Shaw went 1-for-2. Ben Omann earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Waldvogel earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Ben Bierschied earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH STANDINGS

Avon Lakers 8-0

Freeport Black Sox 5-4

Opole Bears 4-4

St. Stephen Steves 4-6

St. Wendel Saints 0-9

EXHIBITION GAMES

THIRD ANNUAL ELROSA “ELITE 8” TOURNAMENT

ELROSA SAINTS 1 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the Black Sox of the Victory League, backed the pitching performance by Austin Imdieke. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Kevin Kuefler, he was credited with the games only run on a fielders choice. Matt Schmitz and Derek Wiener both went 1-for-3 and James Kuefler went 1-for-2 and he scored the only run of the game. Brandon Roelike earned a pair of runs and Ethan Vogt and Jackson Peter both earned a walk

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Taylor Erickson threw five innings, he gave up just two hits, issued thee walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Edwin Zambrina threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox’s offense was led by Bryce Stahlboeger and Cody Rose they both went 1-for-2 and Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-2. Carter Sawyer was hit by a pitch and Brandon Sawyer and Nate Mettenburg both earned walks.

CROOKSTON REDS 6 LONG PRAIRIE PREDATORS 2

The Reds of the North West Boarder League defeated the Predators of the Resorters League, backed by some very timely hitting and a very good pitching performance. Jacob Butcher threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led by Matt Morin, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Bailey Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Lars Brevik was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Owen Ellsfson went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Jacob Butcher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Noah Zimmerman earned a walk and he scored one run. Rob Silvers earned a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Seibel earned a walk.

The Predators starting pitcher, Nate Petermeier threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued seven walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tim Zastrow and Noah Koltes both went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Duane Miller went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ben Barlage scored one run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 1

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Twins of the County Line league, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and good pitching performance by a veteran lefty. David Deminsky threw six innings, he gave up just four hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts, to earn the win.

The Muskies were led by veteran left fielder Tim Burns, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Lefty Johnny Schumer had a big game, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cody Partch went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jace Otto went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, he did flash a little leather in center field. Adam Schellinger had a sacrifice bunt, Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk Jake Sweeter was hit by a pitch.

The Twins Adam Schrader started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jake Rambow, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Austin Hadley went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Mike Danielson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Scott Rambow, Adam Schrader, Wyatt White and Ben Kelset all earned walks.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 7 TRI CITY SHARKS 6

The Twins of the County Line defeated the Sharks of the Sky Line, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and a double. Adam Nibaur started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austen Hadley closed it out with two innings of relief to earn the win, he issued one walk.

They were led by Mike Danielson, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schrader went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Wyatt White went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Austen Hadley went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dalton Rambow went 2-for-2, Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Kulset went 1-for-2.

The Sharks Zac Quammen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued one walk, he surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Sharks relief pitcher threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led by Casey Lieser, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Bryan Piearson went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and Seth Miller went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ethan Imdieke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Matt Tetrick went 1-for-3 with a double. Soren Roe went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Tim Heifort went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Steve Kleppen scored one run.

FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 4 TRI CITY SHARK 2

The Hurricanes of the Country Side League defeated the Shark of the Sky Line League back by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. Thomas Bösek started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Alex Hexum, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBI’s. Jack Heideman went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Thomas Bösek went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Tosten Mann and Jake Anderson both went 1-for-3 and they both scored one run.

The Shark’s starting pitcher was Ryan Carlson, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Steve Kleppen went 1-for-2 or a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Matt Tetrick went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tim Heifort went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Soren Roe went 1-for-4.

SEMIFINALS

CROOKSTON REDS 2 ELROSA SAINTS 1

The Reds of the Northwest Boarder Leagued defeated the Saints of the Stearns County league. Owen Ellefson their starting pitcher, threw a very good game, he threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

They were led by Lars Brevik, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. His home run was hit in the fifth inning, after trailing 1-0 to the Saints. Matt Morin went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and he scored a run and Bailey Schmitz went 1-for-3.

The Saints Ethan Vogt threw a great game, he threw all seven in innings, he gave up just three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. They were led by Derek Wiener, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Illies went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and James Kuefler went 1-for-4. Ethan Vogt earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Brandon Roelike and Jacob Weller both earned walks.

SARTELL MUSKIES 7 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 5

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Hurricanes of the Country Side League, backed by six hits, six walks and it included a home run and a pair of doubles. Paul Schumer threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, he issued two walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by veteran Jake Sweeter, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Brandon Kramer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Andrew Deters earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch and Austin Gohl both earned walks and they scored a run.

The Hurricanes starting pitcher Peter Gaustad threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Tosten Mann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Peter Guastad went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Thomas Bösek went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Dan Revering went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sean McGuire went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he score one run. Eric Salvesen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jake Heideman went 1-for-3. Jake Anderson and Alex Hexum both earned walks.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 CROOKSTON REDS 0

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Red of the Border League, backed by nine hits and good defense. This gave the Muskies pitcher good support, Adam Wenker was on the mound for them, the right hander threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Muskies were led on offense by a very good team effort, Tim Burns had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cody Partch had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Andrew Deters went 3-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 2-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jake Sweeter went 1-for-3.

The Reds Matt Morin threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, he surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their relief pitcher threw two innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Bailey Schmitz and Matt Morin both went 1-for-3 and Blake Kawlewski was hit by a pitch.

THIRD PLACE

ELROSA SAINTS 2 FERGUS FALLS HURRICANES 1

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the Hurricanes of the Country Side League in a very well played game. The Saints collected eight very timely hits and they played great defense. Their starting pitcher, veteran right hander Aaron Vogt threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Payton VanBeck threw two innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by veteran Matt Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk off single to score Brady Weller. Brady Weller went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs. Brandon Roelike went 2-for-3 with a double and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-1

The Hurricanes, Eric Salveson threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Darin Stanislawksi went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sean McGuire went 3-for-4 and he scored their lone run. Dan Revering went 2-for-3, Peter Guastad went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Alex Hexum earned a pair of walks.

FIFTH PLACE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 10 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0 (5 Innings)

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Black Sox of the Victory League, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Austin Hadley started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Schrader, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Mike Danielson went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Austen Hadley went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jake Rambow went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Wyatt White went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored run and Derek Dolezal went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Kulset scored a run.

The Black Sox’s Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Martinez went 1-for-2 with a double and Bryan Benson and Trevor Sawyer both went 1-for-2.

FARMING FLAMES TOURNAMENT

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 1 ATWATER CHUCKERS 0 (8 Innings)

The Titans of the Resorters League defeated the Chuckers of the County Line League in a pitching gem. Young right hander, Dylan Haskamp threw a complete game to earn the win, he threw eight innings, he gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Titans were led on offense by Derek Holm, he went 2-for-4 for the games only RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Rousslange went 1-for-3 and Alex Kowski went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Blaine Olson scored the lone run of the game and Brain Beunig earned a walk.

The Chuckers starting pitcher, Chris Fellows threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran Jordan Olson went 2-for-3 with a double, Jeff Peterson was hit by a pitch and Kobe Holtz earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Lakers of the North Star League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League. This game had the Stone Poneys take the lead with two runs in the third inning, it remained the score till the sixth inning, then the Lakers put up two. The game was tied going into the seventh inning, when the Lakers put up five runs, backed by a couple timely hits and a couple of miscues by the Stone Poneys. Grant Mergen started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Lakers were led by Luke Fobbe on offense, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Bergstrom went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ben Goelz went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Clapp had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Donnie Mavencamp and Derek Rachel both scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Alex Kreiling threw six good innings, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Schaefer, he went 1-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk and Rudy Sauerer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will Kranz went 1-for-4, Jeff Amann scored a run and Spencer Timm and Zach Overboe both earned a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 WINSTED WILDCATS 5 (8 Innings)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Wildcats of the Crow River League, it took eight innings, backed by five very timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Tanner Aleshire was the starting pitcher for the Joes, but I don’t have his stats for him.

They were led by RJ Alpers, he went 2-for-4 with a double four three RBI’s and he earned a walk and Hunter Blommer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Peter Nelson went 1-for-5 with a double and a stolen base and Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-3. Ben Alford went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Aleshire earned a walk and he scored a run and Jared Klein and Greg Anderson both earned a walk.

The Wildcats Leighton Buhr was their starting pitcher, no pitching line available. They were led on offense by Matt Wroge, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Quast went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Garrett Zander went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored one run. Jake Prehn went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Fiecke went 1-for-4 and Kyle Carby had a stolen base.

FARMING FLAMES 4 BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 0

The Flames of the Stearns County League defeated the Tigers of the River Valley league, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. Dylan Panek started on the mound for the Flames, he threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two big RBI’s. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zach Koltes went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Brad Mergen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Austin Arceneau earned a pair of walks, Eric Schmidt and Carey Shay both earned a walk and they both scored a run

The Tigers Wes Sarsland threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Josh Terrio went 2-for-3, Jonny Vinkemeier went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Nathan Herman earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 ATWATER CHUCKERS 1

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Chuckers of the County Line League, backed by a good pitching performance by lefty Sean Minder. He threw a complete game to earn the win, Sean gave up six hits, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Rudy Sauerer and Zack Overboe were both credited with RBI’s. Brandon Reinking went 1-for-3, Will Kränz was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jeff Amann was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk Pat Dolan scored a run and he earned a walk and Spencer Timm earned a pair of walks.

The Chuckers starting pitcher, Kolbe Holtz threw five innings, he gave up two hits, seven walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jeremy Elkjer threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Chuckers were led by Jordan Olson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Zach Cunningham went 1-for-3 with a double. Jeff Peterson went 3-for-4, Jordan Tanner went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Noah Cunningham scored a run.

BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 2 WINSTED WILDCATS 1

The Tigers of the River Valley League defeated the Wildcats of the Crow River Valley league, backed by some very timely hitting, good defense and a good pitching performance. Brody Curtiss threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led by Nathan Herman, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Josh Terrio went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks, had two stolen bases and he scored one run.

The Wildcats Kevin Cherry threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Garrett Zander went 2-for-3 with a home run and he had a stolen base. Leigton Buhr, Jake Thosen and Nate Fiecke all earned walks.

SEMIFINALS

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 3 MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 1

The Titans of the Resorters league defeated the Lakers of the North Star League, backed by nine hits and a great pitching performance. Shane Trattles started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Titans were led by Jake Haskamp, he went 2-for-4 for two big RBI’s and Andrew Rosslange went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Kowski and Luke VanBeck both went 2-for-3 and Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Primus went 1-for-3 and Derek Holm had two sacrifice bunts.

The Lakers Nick Preisinger threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Träger went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Derek Rachel went 1-for-3 and Ben Clapp went 1-for-2.

FARMING FLAMES 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Flames of the Stearns County League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley league, backed by some very timely hitting and a good pitching performance. Adam Winkels threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Flames were led by Isaac Nett, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Austin Arceneau went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Zach Koltes went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Mergen earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Joes starting pitcher Jack Atkinson threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Joes were led on offense by Joey Atkinson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Hunter Bloomer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4. Peter Nelson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ben Alford scored one run.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 6 FARMING FLAMES 0

The Titans of the Resorters League defeated the Flames of the Stearns County League, backed by seven hits and a very good pitching performance. The veteran right hander, Brian Beuning threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Titans were led by Andrew Rousslange, he went 2-for-2 with sacrifice fly for three big RBI’s and he scored a run. Alex Kowski went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and Derek Holm went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Shane Trattles went 1-for-3 and Dylan Haskamp earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brian Beuning had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a one run and Tanner Schmiesing was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt. Blaine Olson had a stolen base and he scored a run, and Jake Haskamp had a sacrifice bunt.

The Flames, Zach Koltes started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Eiynck threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters.

They were led on offense by Isaac Nett he went 2-for-3 and Austin Arceneau went 1-for-2 with a double. Cody Fourre went 1-for-3, Dylan Panek went 1-for-2, Hunter Mergen went 1-for-2 and Aaron Eiynck earned a walk.

THIRD PLACE

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 9

The Lakers of the North Star league defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. Gavin Wolff started on the mound, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Derek Rachel threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led by veteran Derek Rachel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Grant Mergen went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Donnie Mavencamp went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. McRae Haney went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Decker went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Mitch Wurm went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and Ben Goetz went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Nate Mass went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Logan Orazen went 1-for-2 and Matt Bergstrom earned a pair of walks, hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Joes Joey Atkinson started on the mound, no info on how long he pitched. Peter Nelson led the Joes on offense, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for four RBI’s and he earned a walk. Greg Anderson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and RJ Alpers went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Joey Atkinson went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Hunter Bloomer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Jared Klein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Willie Willats earned a walk

STAPLES LUMBERBATS TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 4 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3

The Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League defeated the River Cats, a first year team, that is playing an independent schedule. They had some very timely hitting and good defense to support their pitchers. Veteran right hander Nick Stangler started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Funk threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Ty Reller, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Hunter Rademacher, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tanner Rieland went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nick Stangler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Chad Funk went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch.

The River Cats starting pitcher Cody Thierry threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, he surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Nelson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Cory Schmidt, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Picha went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Alex Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored one run. Colton Gillies went 1-for-3 and Adam Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jacob Carper was credited with a RBI and Nick Proshek earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 CLINTON CARDS 3

The Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League defeated the Cards of the Land O’Lakes League, backed by ten hits and a very good pitching performance. Veteran right hander Jim Thull threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks were led by Nick Stangler, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ty Reller went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Player/manager Paul Sand was credited with a RBI and Will Funk went 2-for-4. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chad Funk went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Peyton Rademacher earned a walk.

The Cards starting pitcher, Ryan Toelle threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Adelman went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Lukas Adelman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Keane Turner went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Teske went 1-for-3.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSREAKS 8 SEBEKA STINGERS 0

The Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League defeated the Stingers of the Lake and Pine League, backed by nine hits and good pitching performances. Ty Reller started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Noland Sand threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Tanner Rieland, he went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Ty Reller went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Chad Funk went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Nolan Sand went 2-for-4 with a double. Nick Stangler was credited with a RBI and he scored a run and Hunter Radamacher had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Stingers, Ethan Körfe started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Brockphaler threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The were led by Jake Brockphaler, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Justin Ahrendt went 1-for-3, Noah Stevens went 1-for-2 and Reggie Kiser was hit by a pitch

DAY IN THE PARK

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 MARINERS MIDWEST SELECT TEAM 3

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Midwest Select team that is sponsored by the Mariners. The Springers collected thirteen hits, including three doubles and a a triple. This gave the Springers starting pitcher Sam Hanson good support, the lefty threw five innings, he gave up three hits issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts, to earn the win. Sean Torres threw three innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Etzel threw one inning in relief, he recorded on strikeout.

The Springers were led by Drew Bulson, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for three RBI’s and Drew VanLoy went 3-for-4 for a RBI, earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jack Arnold went 2-for-5 with a triple and he scored two runs and Alex Jungels went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brad Olson was credited with a RBI, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Joe Dempsey was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Ryan Holthaus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nick Pennick had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

All the players will be seniors in high school, all but one were from Minnesota High schools. The select team’s starting pitcher, Miles Halligan threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded strikeouts, Miles is from Hopkins high school. Noah Meffert threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he surrendered two runs, he is from Edina high school. No. 7 threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts, he is from Mahtomedi high school.

They were led on offense by Carter Tibbits, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and he earned a walk, he is from Wayzata high school. Jack Steil went 1-for-4 he is Rocori High School and Cody Kelly earned three walks, a stolen base and he scored a run, he is from St. Michael-Albertville High School. Sam Voigt earned a walk and he scored a run, he is from Stillwater High School. Decker Scheffler earned a walk, he is from Springfield High School. Others not getting on base included, Jonah Hoeg from Prior Lake High School, Thomas Gross from Minnetonka High School, Nate Osborne from New Prague,

Ian Bahn from Mounds View high school, Kade Lommel from Delano High School and Levi Jensen from Luck, Wisconsin.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the rivals the Royals from the Stearns County League, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles. This gave lefty Ryan Hennen a great deal of support, he started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Eli Backes threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief, he gave gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockies were led on offense by five players with multi-hit games, led by Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and he scored one run. David Jonas had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colin Eskew went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Distel went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Gill went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Neu had a sacrifice fly and was credited for two RBI’s and Pat Hemingson went 1-for-4.

The Royals lefty Justin Schröder started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Goose Hadley went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dylan Adams went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Alex Budde, Dylan Jude and Justin Schroeder all earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 2

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County League in exhibition action. They put up four big runs in the top of the ninth inning. Veteran lefty Sam Item started and he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewers were led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Sam Item went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Casey Underwood went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Chase Aleshire, John Fish, Brady Kenning and earned a walk and Sam Matchinsky earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher, Dalton Thelen threw five innings, he gave up just one hit, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Dusty Adams threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s and Alex Budde went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3, Mason Primus went 1-for-2 and Brady Klehr earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 WINDOM PIRATES 5

The Lakers of the Stearns County League defeated the Pirates of the First Night League in exhibition action. The Lakers were led by some very timely hitting, good defense and good pitching performance. Carter Wessel threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just four hits, issued three walks and he surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Mathew Quade, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice e fly for a RBI and Grant Ludwig went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jordan Lieser had a sacrifice bunt, Sam Hopfer and Colin Spooner both earned a walk and they scored one run and Adam Jaeger earned a walk.

The Pirates Noah Kloss threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Kloss went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Borsgard went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run. Colin Lovell went 1-for-4 and Danny Kneeland earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Quiring earned a walk and Nick Kulseth and Joel Riordan both scored one run.

AVON LAKERS 4 REGAL EAGLES 2 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their County Line League foe the Eagles, backed by a good pitching performance by Putter Harlander. He threw a complete game, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Matt Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 for RBI and Cody Stich had a sacrifice bunt fly for a RBI. Josh Becker was hit twice by a pitch, Jon Bauer earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher, Chris Beier, threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Griffen Bjerknes went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Nathan Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2 and Jordan Wozmak went 1-for02, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

AVON LAKERS 7 RAYMOND ROCKETS 2 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated the Rockets of the Corn Belt League backed a good pitching performance by Cody Stich. He threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led by Josh Becker, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Taylor Holthaus went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Matt Meyer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jon Bauer went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Tony Harlander went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Shane Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

No info made available on the Rockets

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTON 2B

Wednesday June 26th

Beaudreaus Saints at Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Saturday June 29

Brainerd Bees at Beaudreaus Saints (1:00)

Sobieski Skis at Sauk Rapids Cyclones (7:30)

Sunday June 30th

Beaudreaus Saints at Sauk Rapids Cyclones (1:30)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday June 28th

Pearl Lake Lakers at Cold Spring Rockies (7:30)

Sunday June 30th

KImball Express at Eden Valley Hawks (2:00)

Watkins Clippers at Luxemburg Brewers (2:00)

St. Nicholas Nicks at St. Augusta Gussies (2:00)

Cold Spring Rockies at Jordan Brewers (6:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 26th

Sartell Muskies at Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)

Monticello Polecats at Albertville Villains (7:30)

Friday June 28th

Monticello Polecats at Sartell Stone Poneys (7:30)

Saturday June 29th

Monticello Polecats at Sartell Muskies (1:30)

St. Joseph Joes at Becker Bandits (4:00)

Clear Lake Lakers at Foley Lumberjacks (1:30)

Albertville Villains at Rogers Red Devils (1:00)

Sunday June 30th

St. Joseph Joes at Clear Lake Lakers (1:30)

Albertville Villains at Becker Bandits (4:00)

Big Lake Yellowjackets at Rogers Red Devils (4:00)

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday June 28th

New Munich Silverstreaks at Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Greenwald Cubs at Farming Flames (8:00)

Sunday June 30th

St. Martin Martins at Richmond Royals (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers at Meire Grove Grovers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday June 29th

Aitkin Steam at Avon Lakers (12:00)

Aitkin Steam at St. Wendel Saints (3:00)

Sunday June 30th

Avon Lakers at St. Stephen Steves (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox at St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Shakopee Indians/Jordan Brewers Coors Light Classics June 28th to 30th

Teams:

(Pool A) Jordan Brewers, Carver Black Sox, Moorhead Brewers, Hampton Cardinals

(Pool B) Shakopee Indians, Northfield Knights, Cold Spring Springers, Sacred Heart Saints

Wednesday June 26th

Roscoe Rangers at Paynesville Pirates (7:00)

Friday June 28th

Cold Spring vs. Sacred Heart (8:00) at Shakopee

Moorhead vs. Hampton (8:00) at Jordan

Saturday June 29th

Cold Spring vs. Shakope (12:00) at Shakopee

Moorhead vs. Jordan (2:00) at Jordan

Cold Spring vs Northfield (4:00) at Jordan

Moorhead vs. Carver (7:00) at Shakopee

Sunday June 30th

Pool A No.1 vs. Pool B No. 1 (1:00) at Shakopee

Wednesday June 26th

St. Stephen Steves at St. Augusta Gussies (6:15)

Friday June 28th

Richmond Royals at St. Nicholas Nicks (6:15)

