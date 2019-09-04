Town Ball Weekly

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

96TH ANNUAL STATE TOURNAMENT ACTION

SECTION 2B (MOORHEAD BREWERS)

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 MIESVILLE MUDHENS 6

The Brewers of Section 2B defeated the Mudhens of the Classic Cannon Valley League and the Section 1B Champions. Theis was backed by thirteen hits and a good pitching performance by David Ernst. He threw eight innings to earn the win, he scattered eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Parker Trewin threw the final inning to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led on offense veteran Matt Oye, he went 1-for-3 for three big RBI’s and Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Joe Hallock went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Adam went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Mike and Jeremy Peschel both had very good games, Jeremy went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Mike went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nick Salentine went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Jayse McLean went 1-for-3 and Jake Faircloth was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Mudhens Shannon Ahern started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits and he surrendered five runs. Steve Maher threw six innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Mudhens were led on offense by Joey Werner, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBI’s and Matt VanDerBosch went 2-for-4, with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a pair of runs. Deryk Marks was credited with two RBI’s and Jordy Horsch went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Max Morris went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mark Moriarty went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run.\

CHANHASSEN REDBIRDS 2 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1 (14 Innings)

The Red Birds from the River Valley League and the Section 3B Champions defeated the Brewers of Section 2B. They collected nine hits and played a great defensive game. Their starting pitcher Dominic Reed threw elven innings, he gave up just two hits, issued a pair of walks, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Miles Nablo, a former St. Cloud State Husky, threw the final three innings in relief to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeou

The Red Birds were led on offense by Aaron Pfaff, he went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Matthew Smith went 1-for-6 for a RBI and Justin Anderson went 2-for-6. Aaron Kloeppner went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Garrett Fischer went 1-for-6 with a stolen base, Riley Johnson went 1-for-6, Brandon Arnold went 1-for-4 and Michael Jurgella earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher Brook Lyter started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David Ernst, throwing in his second game of the weekend, threw 6 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Peschel, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Oye went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored their lone run. Tanner Adam went 1-for-6 and Jake Faircloth earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jayse McLean earned a pair of walks and Chris Clemenson earned a walk. The Brewers season comes to a end with a good record of 27-8. They made a great tournament run and I am sure they are looking ahead to another big season next year.

REGION 11C (WATKINS CLIPPERS)

RED WING ACES 4 WATKINS CLIPPERS

The Aces of the Classic Cannon Valley League and the Region 5C champions defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley League and the No. 3 seed from Region 11C. The Aces collected eleven hits including three doubles and eight singles and they played good defense. Their starting pitcher Brady Schroeder threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued five walks and recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Keith Meyers a draftee from the Cannon Falls Bears threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Aces were led on offense by Grant Rolen went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s and Dixon Irvin went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Kyle Blahnik went 3-for-4 with a double and Mitch Matter went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored one run. Adam Thygesen went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Corey Tauer was credited with a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Clippers, lefty Matt Geislinger threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Clippers were led by Lincoln Haugen on offense, he went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk an Heath Kramer went 1-for-4. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5, vet Dan Berg went 1-for-4 and Dustin Kramer earned a pair of walks. The Clippers left ten base runners stranded, they could muster a clutch hit thru out. The Aces pair of doubles, one early in the game and one in the 7th inning was their big hits. The Clippers had a great season and I am sure they will be looking forward to the next season with their young team!

REGION 15C (FARMING FLAMES)

FARMING FLAMES 5 RAYMOND ROCKETS 1

The Flames of the Stearns County League and Region 15C champions defeated the Rockets from the Corn Belt Team and the Region 4C champions. The Flames collected nine hits, including three big doubles. The Flames starting pitcher, a draftee from the St. Martin Martins, Scott Lieser threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Flames were led on offense by Cody Fourre, he went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles for a RBI and Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s. Veteran lefty Brad Mergen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Navratil went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Nett went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs, Nick Mergen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockets was Austin Versteeg, a draftee from the Starbucks Stars, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jose Rosario threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Christianson closed it out, he threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recored three strikeouts.

The Rockets offense was led by Jon Broman, he went 2-for-4, John Sawatzky went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored their lone run Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-4, veteran Zach Nelson went 1-for-1, Jordan Smith was hit by a pitch and Brett Swanson was hit by a pitch.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 5 FARMING FLAMES 1

The Billygoats of the Victory League and the Region 8C No. 3 Seed defeated the Flames from the Stearns County League and the Region 15C champions, backed by six timely hits and good defense. Starting pitcher for the Billygoats was Jeremy Monson, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Draftee from the Pierz Lakers Chad Weiss, a veteran right hander, threw eight innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Billygoats were led on offense by Noah Boser, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Aaron Weber went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Lane Girtz went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Suska was credited with a RBI. Travis Kahl earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Matt Tautges earned a walk and he scored one run and Matt Kummet was hit by a pitch.

The Flames starting pitcher Brad Mergen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Draftee from the Richmond Royals, Eli Emerson threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Winkels closed it out with one inning of relief, he face three batters.

The Flames were led on offense by Ethan Navatril, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Taylor Fourre went 2-for-4 and he scored one run. Cody Fourre went 2-for-4 and Brad Mergen went 1-for-4.

REGION 16C (SAUK CENTRE TITANS)

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 5 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 2 (11 Innings)

The Huskies of the North Star League and the Region 12C champions defeated the Region 16C runner up the Titans from the Resorters league. This was a eleven inning pitchers dual, with the Huskies collecting nineteen hits, including a big double. Their starting pitcher Evan Kohli threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jeremiah VanDeSteeg threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Hunter Hart, a draftee from the Delano “A’s”, threw the final inning in relief to earn the save, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Huskies were led on offense by Marcus Hahn, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Evan Kohli went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Noah Corrow went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Matthew Piechowski went 3-for-7 and he scored a run. Jayden Fleck went 2-for-6, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jake Wendland went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run, Cody Arlt went 3-for-6 and Keegan Macemon score a run.

The starting pitcher for the Titans was Shane Trattles, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up elven hits, issued one walk, gave up a run and he recorded four strikeouts. Brian Beuning threw four innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, gave up four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Logan Riedel, a draftee from Pelican Rapids Lakers threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Titans offense was led by Brian Beuning, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and Andrew Rousslange went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Dylan Haskamp went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Shane Trattles went 2-for-5, Andrew Primus went 1-for-5 and Jack Zollman earned a pair of walks.

REGION 4C (NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS/RAYMOND ROCKETS)

NEW MARKET MUSKIES 16 NLS TWINS 0 (7 Innings)

The Muskies of the Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League, the Region 3C champions defeated the NLS Twins of the County Line League and Region 14C No. 2 seed. This was backed by one huge inning, the Muskies put up thirteen runs in the third inning. After two scoreless innings the Muskies led off the 3rd inning with a solo home run and the hit parade started for them. The Muskies starting pitcher Matt Lane, a draftee from the Faribault Lakers threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Ahern threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and Derek Bergstrom threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by three big home runs and three doubles, led by Tony Vocca, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Bergstrom went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Lyden went 2-for-5 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs and Brett Herber went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Bergstrom went 1-for-1 with a home run and he was hit by a pitch. Andy Henkemeyer, a Sauk Rapids high school graduate, went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Rost went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Rost went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Danny Phyle earned a walk and he scored one run and David Stewart was hit by a pitch.

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three runs, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Deutz a draftee from the Milroy Yankees threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks, gave up two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Schrader threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs. Chris Beier a draftee from the Regal Eagles threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Austen Hadley threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Twins were led on offense by Mike Danielson and Adam Schrader, they both went 2-for-3 and Austen Hadley went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jake Rambow, Scott Rambow and Wyatt White all went 1-for-3, Josh Soine went 1-for-1 and Jett Salonek was hit by a pitch.