Town Ball Update

EXHIBITION GAMES:

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 11 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4

(Saturday July 1st)

The Rivercats from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Express from the Central Valley league, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher for the Rivercats was Andy Nefs, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 4-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jon Affeldt went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Ethan Lindholm had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a quad of runs. Callen Henkemeyer went 1-off-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Collin Skaug went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-4, Adam Smith went 1-for-2 and Nick Proshek was hit by a pitch.

The Express starting pitcher was Skylor Gruba, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Craig Meyer, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and two runs. Noah Young threw one inning, he issued one walk, Zach Schmidt threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued two walks. Matt Friesen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brooks Marquardt went 2-for-3, Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 and Jaxon Marquardt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cody Leither went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Noah Young went 1-for-4 and Zach Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 11 QUAMBA CUBS 5 (10 Innings)

(Thursday June 29th)

The Bandits from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Cubs from the Eastern Minny League, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The game was tied, going into the tenth inning, when the Bandits put up six runs to take a commanding league. Andrew Kolbinger started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Thorn threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Walker Anderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Bandits offense was led by Ryan Groskreutz, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Mitch Louden went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Fouquette went 3-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jackson Thorn went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Wyatt Flint went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Andrew Kolbinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Will Thorn went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Nolan Murphy earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

No stats were made available for the Cubs.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY JULY 5th

Luxemburg Brewers vs. Clearwater Rivercats (6:30 @ Putz)

Avon Lakers vs. St. Joesph Joes (6:30)

Monticello Polecats vs Cold Spring Springers (7:30)

Pierz Lakers vs. Pierz Bulldogs (7:30)

THURSDAY JULY 6th

Moorhead Mudcats Vs. Moorhead Brewers

FRIDAY JULY 7th

Richmond Royals vs. Pearl Lake Lakers (6:15)

Minnoka Grays vs. Sartell Stone Poneys (7:00)

Clearwater Rivercats vs. Albertville Anglers (7:00)

Meire Grove Grovers @ Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Sauk Centre Titans @ Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

Avon Lakers @ Pierz Lakers (7:30)

SATURDAY JULY 8th

Sartell Muskies @ Kimball Express (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies (2:00)

Anoka Bucs @ Sartell Stone Poneys (3:00

St. Joseph Joes @ Clearwater Rivercats (2:00)

Greenwald Cubs @ Meire Grove Grovers (11:00)

Lake Henry Lakers @ Richmond Royals (1:30)

Upsala Blue Jays @ Avon Lakers (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ Royalton Riverdogs (1:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Regal Eagles (3:00)

Opole Bears @ Buckman Bullygoats (11:00)

SUNDAY JULY 9th

Kimball Express @ Pearl Laker Lakers (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies (2:00)

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clear Lake Lakers (3:00)

Albertville Anglerrs @ St. Joseph Joes (1:30)

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Becker Bandits (7:00)

Richmond Royals @ Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

Farming Flames @ Greenwald Cubs (1:30)

Spring Hill Chargers @ New Munich Silverstreaks (1:30)

Sobieski Skis @ Upsala Blue Jays (1:30)

Randall Cubs @ Opole Bears (1:30)

Foley Lumberjacks @ Aiktin Steam (1:30)

St. Stephen Steves @ St. Wendel Saints (1:30)

Sobieski Skis @ Flensburg Falcons (4:15)

Pierz Brewers @ Royalton Riverdogs (4:30)