Town Ball Recap

CENTRAL MN TOWN BALL WEEKLY ROUNDUP

Back for a sixth season at 1390 Granite City Sports and mnbaseball.org with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League/Section 2B, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, Clearwater River Cats teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 BRAINERD BEES 1 (7 Innings)

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a home run. Veteran right hander Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Chris Butala threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers were led on offense by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for six big RBI’s and he earned a walk. Zach Femrite went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nate Hinkemeyer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jack Arnold went

1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Chris Butala went 1-for-4 and Sean Terres scored one run.

The Bees starting pitcher Casey Welsh gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs. Bryce Flanagan threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tyler Lenz threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he gave up two runs.

The Bees were led on offense by Brain Voigt, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Joel Martin went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Phil Zinda, Alex Haapajoki and Casey Welsh all went 1-for-3 and McCale Peterson earned a walk and he scored one run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

WATKINS CLIPPERS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Gussies, backed by ten hits, including three extra base hits. Player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Danny Berg threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits and gave up five runs.

The Clippers were led on offense by Matt Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Branden Ashton had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Block went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Danny Berg went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Reese Jansen went 1-for-4.

The Gussies starting pitcher, Tyler Bautch threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Travis Laudenbach threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he surrendered three runs.

The Gussies were led on offense by Nate Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s and he scored two runs. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Adam Gwost went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Nate Laudenbach had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Marcus Lommel went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brady Grafft went 1-for-4 with a double. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Matt Skaja earned a pair of walks.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2

The Brewers defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Express to punch their ticket to the Region 10C tournament. The Brewers collected eight hits, including a home run. Right hander Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-3 with a home run two big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBI’s. Logan Aleshire went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Harren went

1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2 and Ethyn Fruth, earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run.

The Express’s starting pitcher Ben Johnson threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Zak Wallner threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express was led on offense by Adam Beyer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Brooks Marquardt was credited with a RBI. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-4, Brian Marquardt and Zach Dingmann both went

1-for-3 and both earned a walk and Matt Dingmann earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a pair of home runs. Lefty Ryan Hennen started on the mound, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw four innings in relief, to close it out, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies were led on offense by Nick Skluzacek, he went 2-for-4 with a two run home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 with a two run home run, a 390’ foot drive to center field. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Distel was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Jordan Neu went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs, Collin Eskew went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brock Humbert earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher, Mitch Wieneke threw three innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Ergen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief and Justin Kunkel threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out.

They were led on offense by Max Fuchs, Mitch Wieneke, Chadd Kunkel and Justin Kunkel all went 1-for-4. Colton Fruth went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan Heslop went 1-for-3 and Andy Linn scored a run.

THIRD PLACE GAME (Weather Delayed)

Monday July 29th

Luxemburg Brewers vs. Cold Spring Rockies 7:30 (Watkins)

REGION 11C

Saturday August 3rd (Sartell)

11:00 Big Lake Yellow Jackets vs. Watkins Clippers

1:30 Sartell Muskies vs. Winner of Luxemburg/Cold Spring

4:30 St. Augusta Gussies vs. Foley Lumberjacks

7:00 Monticello Polecats vs. Loser of Luxemburg/Cold Spring

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

MONTICELLO POLECATS 2 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Muskies in a great pitching dual. They were led by a pair of home runs and solid defense. Their starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits.

The Polecats were led on offense by Michael Olson, he went 2-for-5 with two home runs. He led the game off with a home run and one in the top of the ninth inning. Greg Holker, Tommy Blackstone and Braydon Hanson all went 1-for-4, Michael Revenig had two stolen bases and Cole Bovee earned a walk.

The Muskies, lefty David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Gohl threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

They Muskies were led on offense by Jake Sweeter, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. John Schumer went 2-for-4 and Cody Partch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jace Otto went 1-for-4, Andrew Deters earned a pair of walks and Brian Schellinger earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by seven hits, including one extra base hit. Young right hander, Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks were led on offense by Tanner Brosh, he went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Beier went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Joe Ziwicki had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Drew Murphy earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Mitch Keeler was hit by a pitch.

The Joes starting pitcher, Greg Anderson threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. Tanner Aleshire threw two innings in relief and Jack Atkinson threw the final inning in relief.

They were led on offense by Hunter Blommer, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Alex Kendal went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Peter Nelson went 1-for-4, Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 and Brandon Bloch scored one run.

BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5

The Yellow Jackets defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Taylor Giving was their starting pitcher, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he gave up one run. Matthew Chuba threw four innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Knaeble gave up one hit and a run and Dallas Miller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. Mason Miller threw the final inning in relief to earn the save.

The Yellow Jackets were led on offense by Brandon Holthaus, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBI’s. Tony Rathmanner had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Chance Halligan went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Joe Rathmanner went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Sam Dokkenbakken went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tanner Teige went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

The Stoney Poneys starting pitcher, Sean Minder threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, he issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Josh Schaefer, he went 3-for-5 with a double for RBI and he had a stolen base. Cameron Knudsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Zack Overboe went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he had a sacrifice bunt. William Kranz went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cooper Lynch went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Dylan Dezurik earned a walk and he scored a run and Pat Dolan had a sacrifice bunt.

STEARNS COUNTY PLAY-IN GAMES

(Weather Delayed)

Sunday evening 7:30 winner vs. Farming Flames Monday night 8:00

VICTORY LEAGUE (REGION 8C)

STEPHEN STEVES 8 PIERZ BULLDOGS 5

The Steves defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Bulldogs, backed by ten hits, including a pair of home runs and three doubles. Chris Belling started on the mound for the Steves, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Young right hander Jake Schelonka threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Guggenberger threw 1 2/3 inning in relief to earn the save.

The Steves were led on offense by Bo Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tony Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a home run for two big RBI’s and he scored two runs. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manger Ben Oman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Riley Hartwig went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Cody Wolhart went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Schelonka went

1-for-4.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher, Preston Rocheleau threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Joe Strauch threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Chuck Boser, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Dickman went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Ryan Foreman went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dylan Kummet went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Logan Meyer was credited for a RBI, Craig Luberts went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jonny Kasper earned a walk and Joe Strachey had a sacrifice bunt.

AVON LAKERS 4 BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 3

The Lakers defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals, backed by twelve hits. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lakers were led on offense by Josh Becker, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Caleb Curry went 4-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Cody Stich went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-5, Tony Harlander went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Adam Harlander earned a walk.

The Billygoats starting pitcher Jeremy Monson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Chad Weiss threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Billygoats were led on offense by Noah Boser, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and Mark Kahl went 2-for-4. Lane Girtz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Ruekert was credited with a RBI. Matt Tauges went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Matt Kummet went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Aaron Weber was hit by a pitch.

Region 8C

Games set for July 28 have been postponed because of rain.

Saturday August 2nd (Pierz)

11:00 Pierz Bulldogs vs Randall Cubs

1:30 pm Nisswa Lightning vs. St. Stephen Steves

4:30 pm Avon Lakers vs. Ft. Ripley Rebels

7:30 pm Buckman Billygoats vs. Upsala Blue Jays

EXHIBITION GAMES

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 GRANITE FALLS KILOWATTS 4

The Twins of the County Line Leagued defeated the Kilowatts of the Corn Belt League in Region 4C action. Backed by nine hits, including a home run and one double. Patrick Courtney started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, issued three walks, gave up two runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up four hits, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Twins were led on offense by Austin Hadley, he went 2-for-3 with a double or two RBI’s, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Schrader went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a sacrifice bunt for four RBI’s. Jake Rambow went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Mike Danielson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Scott Rambow went 1-for-4, Wyatt White was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and John Perkins had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The starting pitcher for the Kilowatts was Colton Vien, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Brewers threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, gave up three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Zac Endvoldsen, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and Craig Listul went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Jordan Odegard went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Kyle TeBeest went 1-for-3. Austin Friese went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Colton Vien went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tyler Damian went 1-for-4, Tyler Blue went 1-for-1 and Brandon Grund was hit by a pitch.

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 11 Clearwater River Cats 1 (July 21st)

The Cyclones defeated Clearwater in 5 innings at Sportsman's Park in Clearwater. Sauk Rapids broke the game open in the top of the third. Leading 3-1 after 2, the Cyclones scored 7 runs as they sent 10 batters to the plate. Luis Massa led the inning off with a solo shot over the left field fence. Hits by Bjorn Hanson, Matt Johnson, and Alex Krieling helped the Cyclones take advantage of two River Cats errors.

Sauk Rapids added a run in the fourth when Hanson led the inning off with a double, and came around to score on an RBI single from Carlos Gomez. Kreiling pitched a five inning complete game. He gave up one hit, a home run off the bat of Clearwaters' Cole Guensingman. Other than that, Kreiling was perfect, facing 16 batters over 5 innings and not allowing another base runner. Kreiling recorded 3 strikeouts. "Amazing outing by Alex today," said coach, Erik Hanson, "That's his longest outing of the year, and I was happy to see him get the win."

Kreiling was the winning pitcher for Sauk Rapids. Andy Nefs was the losing pitcher for Clearwater.

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 8 Clearwater River Cats 10

The River Cats got their revenge in the second game of the twinbill.

Sauk Rapids was up 6-2 through 4 innings thanks to another Massa home run and doubles from Hanson and David Kroger. The River Cats tied the game in the top of the 5th as they scored 4 runs while sending 9 batters to the plate. Andy Thayer relieved on the mound in the 6th, as Clearwater scored another 4 runs to take a 10-6 lead. The big hit was a 2 run home run by River Cats first baseman Cory Schmidt. The Clones mounted a rally in the bottom of the 7th as Hanson led the inning off with a double. Kroger followed that with a laser over the left field fence for a 2 run homer. Thayer hit a one out double and Gomez drew a two out walk. But they would be stranded on base as Clearwater escaped the jam and walked away with a 10-8 victory.

Noah Klinefelter started on the mound for the Cyclones. He pitched 5 innings giving up 6 runs on 5 hits. Klinefelter struckout 4 River Cats and walked 2. Andy Thayer pitched 2 innings. Thayer gave up 4 runs on 4 hits. He recorded 1 strikeout and walked 1. The winning pitcher was for Clearwater was Jake Carper. Thayer took the loss for the Clones.

UPCOMING GAMES

REGION 11C (Sartell, MN) HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD

Central Valley League/Sauk Valley League

Saturday August 3rd

CVL 1 vs. SVL 4

(11:00)

SVL 2 vs. CVL 3

(1:30)

CVL 2 vs. SVL 3

(4:30)

SVL 1 vs CVL 4

(7:00)

REGION 15C (Richmond Day Games/Farming Night Games)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday August 2nd

Lake Henry Lakers vs. Elrosa Saints (8:00)

Richmond Royals vs. New Munich Silverstreaks (4:00)

SCL Playoff Winner vs. Meire Grove Grovers (11:00)

St. Martin Martins vs. Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

Sunday August 4th

Winners of #1 vs. #4 (11:00)

Winners of #3 vs. 32 (8:00)

Losers of #1 vs. #4 (1:30)

Losers of #2 vs. #3 (4:00)

SECTION 2B GAMES (Hosted by #1, #2, #3 Seeded Teams)

REGION 8C (Hosted by the AVON LAKERS)