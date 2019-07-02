Town Ball Recap

CENTRAL MN TOWN BALL WEEKLY ROUNDUP

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Saints in a nearly three hour game. The Springers collected twelve hits, including a home run and very good defense to give their pitchers good support. Lefty Sam Hanson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Veteran right hander Chris Butala threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Etzell threw two innings to close it out, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers were led by Brian Hansen, he had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four big RBI’s, he earned one walk and he scored a pair of runs. His home run was an estimated 385’ to left field and he cover a lot of ground in centerfield, as he made some very nice plays. Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run, to get them on the score board. Drew VanLoy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he continued to play a very good third base. Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Nick Pennick went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Jack Arnold went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Thompson went

2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres went

2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Brad Olson went 1-for-5.

The Saints left sixteen base runners stranded, they weren’t able to get any timely hits. They were led by Mike Reilly, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Brian MInks went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Schneider went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Steve Neutzling went 2-for-2 and he earned three walks and Tommy Auger went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Tom Imholte went 1-for-6, Jason Kotschevar went 1-for-5 and Tom Spaniol was hit by a pitch.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 4 MOORHEAD BREWERS 3

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated their Section 2B rivals the Brewers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. This gave the Saints big right hander Reese Gregory enough support as he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tommy Auger, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three big RBI’s. Reese Gregory went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored one run. Andy Auger was credited with a RBI and Brian Minks earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Spaniol earned a pair of walks, Tom Spaniol scored one run and Steve Neutzling had a sacrifice bunt.

The Brewers starting pitcher David Ernst threw seven innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Rylan Aamold threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Joe Hallock went 1-for-4 with a double. Kaleb Binstock went 2-for-4 and Tanner Adam went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mike Peschel was credited with a RBI, Chris Clemenson went

1-for-2 and Jake Faircloth had a sacrifice bunt.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 4 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League and Section 2B defeated the the Skis of Section 2B, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles. The Cyclones big right hander, David Kroger Jr. started on the mound, he threw seven inning to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran right hander Andy Thayer threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones were led on offense by Logan Siemers, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two big RBI’s. Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Björk went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Björn Hanson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored one run and Tommy “Double Duece” Wippler went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Player/manager Paul Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and David Kroger Jr. went 2-for-5. Bryan Freytes went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Cordell Lazer went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Skis, Thomas Miller started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings and Dusty Parker threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. The Skis’s offense was led by Joey Hanowski, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Collin Eckman went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Scott Litchy went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Zach Opatz went 2-for-4. Dusty Parker was hit by twice by a pitch and Gabe Hirsch scorned one run.

SECTION 2B STANDINGS

Cold Spring Springers

Moorhead Brewers

Moorhead Mudcats

Beaudreaus Saints

Sauk Rapids Cyclones

Brainerd Bees

Sobieski Skis

CVL vs. SCL ALL STAR GAME

CENTRAL VALLEY ALL STARS 4 STEARNS COUNTY ALL STARS 3

A pair of big home runs for the Central Valley League led them to a big win over the Stearns County All Stars. The Central Valley pitchers started with lefty Matt Geislinger of the Watkins Clippers, he threw one inning, he gave up a base hit, recorded one strikeout, he faced four batters. Right hander Ben Johnson of the Kimball Express threw the second inning, he recorded a strikeout, he faced three batters. Big right hander Reed Pfennesntein of the Luxembourg Brewers threw the third inning, he faced just three batters. Right hander Zac Wallner of the Kimball Express threw the fourth inning, he recorded one strikeout and he faced three batters. Right hander Mathew Wieneke from the Pearl Lake Lakers threw two innings, he threw the fifth and sixth innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run, he faced nine batters. Lefty Jake Brinker of the Cold Spring Rockies threw the seventh inning, he recorded one strikeout, he faced three batters. Right hander Derek Kuechle of the St. Nicholas Nicks threw the eighth inning, he faced three batters. Lefty Danny Berg of the Watkins Clippers threw the ninth inning, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he faced eight batters.

The CVL’s offense was led by two big home runs; David Jonas of the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-2 with a big bomb that cleared the big Blue Monster in right center field for two huge RBI’s. Adam Breyer of the Kimball Express went 1-for-5 with a big bomb that cleared the left center field fence by 20’ plus for two big RBI’s. Kevin Kramer of the Watkins Clippers went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored one run. He made a couple of very nice plays in center field on running catches. Jordan Neu of the Cold Spring Rockies went 1-for-2 with a double. Adam Gwost of the St. Augusta Gussies went 1-for-3, Adam normally does the catching for the Gussies, but he made it look like he had been playing third his entire amateur career. Brenden Ashton of the Watkins Clippers went

1-for-1. Sam Iten of the Luxemburg Brewers went 1-for-2, Sam made a running catch in right field for the final out of the game, to preserve the win for the CVL.

The Stearns County All Stars had right hander Scott Lieser of the St. Martin Martins start on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs, recorded one strikeout and he faced nine batters. Right hander Matt Imdieke of the Meier Grove Grovers threw the third and the fourth innings, he recorded one strikeout and he faced six batters. Right hander Eli Emerson of the Richmond Royals threw the fifth and the sixth innings, he gave up two hits, recorded a strikeout and he faced eight batters. Right hander Anthony Reverman of the Spring Hill Chargers threw the seventh inning, he gave up one hit, he recorded one strikeout and he faced four batters. Ethan Vogt threw the final inning, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered two runs, he recorded one strikeout and he face fived batters.

The Stearns County offense was led by Bryan Schlangen of the St. Martin Martins, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Adam VanBeck of the Greenwald Cubs went 2-for-2. Dan Sargent of the St. Martin Martins went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler of the Elrosa Saints went 1-for-2 and Jamie Terres of the Spring Hill Chargers went 1-for2 and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper of the Roscoe Rangers went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Will Funk of the New Munich Silverstreaks earned a walk and Cole Schmitz of the Richmond Royals was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE GAMES

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4 WATKINS CLIPPERS 3

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers in a very good battle to the end. The Clippers got on the board first on a solo home run by Kevin Kramer and Sam Item came back in the second inning to also hit a solo home run. It stayed one to one till the fifth inning, when the Brewers led of the fifth with a single by Luke Harren, followed by a sacrifice bunt by Ethyn Fruth, followed by single by Sam Item and a ground ball to second base by Chase Aleshire. It remained till the ninth inning, when Dan Berg led of the inning with a single and Brenden Ashton hit a home run to give the Clippers a three to two lead going into the bottom of the ninth inning when Austin Klaverkamp lead off with a single, a walk to Derrick Orth and an attempted sacrifice by Reed Pfannenstein, that resulted in an error and allowed Austin to score the runt to a tie, then there was a pair of strikeouts, an intentional walk to load the bases. Chase Aleshire stepped up and he ripped a single to right center to score the winning run.

The Brewers starting pitcher, Reed Pfannenstein threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, issued no walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Sam Iten, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two huge RBI’s and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 for a two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Derrick Orth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4.

The Clippers, player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The were led on offense by Brenden Ashton, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a home run. Veteran Danny Berg went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 13 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0 (7 Innings)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by seventeen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles to support their young lefty. Ryan Hennen threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued no walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Sam Distel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Brock Humbert went 2-for-2 for three RBI’s and Brandon Gill went 2-for-4 with a base clearing triple for three big RBI’s. Collin Eskew went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a double for one RBI. Austin Dufner went 2-for-2 with two sacrifice flys for two RBI’s and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs. Nick Sklucazek went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Jordan Neu earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs, Austin Mehr and Chris Sundmark both went 1-for-1.

The Lakers Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, gave up ten runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he gave up three runs. Colten Fruth threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Tommy Linn and Colton Fruth both went 1-for-3.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a double. Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s and he scored three runs. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brooks had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Cade Marquardt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Johnson went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Zak Wallner went 1-for-3 or a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Adam Beyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. NIck Gustafson earned a walk and he scored a run, Zack Dingmann scored a run and Tom Marquardt earned a walk.

The Hawks Ben Arends threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issued nine walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by David Pennertz he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Geislinger went 4-for-5 with a double. Matt Lies went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Steven Pennertz went 1-for-4. Matthew Pennertz and Austin Schlangen both earned one walk and Hunter Mathias and Jackson Geislinger both scored one run.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by nine hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Lefty Zach Laudenbach threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies were led on offense by Mitch Gwost, he went 2-for-5 for two RBI’s and he had two stolen bases. Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Dan Swan went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Aaron Fruth went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Nate Gwost went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Skaja was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Zach Laudenbach earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Nicks starting pitcher was Derek Kuechle, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Bautch threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Mike Bautch, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Derek Kuechle went 1-for-4 with a double. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Damian Lincoln went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Dylan Rausch went

1-for-4 and Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-2. Chris Wehsler earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Andy Bautch and Travis Hanson both earned a walk.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 7

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by fifteen hits. The Hawks Connor Holthaus threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave gave up fifteen hits, issued five walks, gave up seven run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Hawks were led on offense by Matthew Pennertz, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBI’s and he scored a run. Austin Schlangen went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Steven Pennertz went

2-for-4 for a RBI and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Matt Lies went 2-for-5 and he scored one run. David Pennertz went 1-for-5, Austin Berg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Travis Thielen earned a walk.

The Gussies Tyler Bautch started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up fifteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Adam Gwost, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for two RBI’s. Mitch Gwost went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Skaja went 2-for-5 with a double and Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Bautch went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Dan Swan went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Michael Laudenbach went 2-for-5 for a RBI, Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run and Luke Richardson went 1-for-5 with a double.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

NORTH

Watkins Clippers 10-1

Cold Spring Rockies 5-5

Pearl Lake Lakers 5-7

Eden Valley Hawks 5-6

SOUTH

Luxemburg Brewers 9-3

KImball Express 6-4

St. Augusta Gussies 6-6

St. Nicolas Nicks 0-12

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE GAMES

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Polecats, backed by eight hits. This was a very good ball game, with the Muskies getting on the board early with one run in the third and the Polecats but up one in the fourth. It was 1-1 in the fifth inning, when the Muskies put up one more run, it stayed that way till the bottom of the 8th, when the Muskies put up two runs. Veteran lefty David Deminsky threw a great game, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, issued no walks, surrendered one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw 1 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the save. He entered in the eighth inning with a runner at 2nd base, he recorded a pair of strikeouts and retired three batters in the ninth.

The Muskies were led on offense by veteran Jake Sweeter, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brian Schellinger went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-4, Braeden Dykhuizen had a sacrifice bunt and Cody Partch scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher Michael Revenig threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Michael Revenig, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Michael Olson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-4, Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 and Joe Tupy had a sacrifice bunt and he was it by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0 (7 Innings)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a home run to give their young right hander a great deal of support. Austin Gohl threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Ethan Carlson, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBI’s. Adam Wenker went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 with a double. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and John Schumer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Cody Partch and Dylan Notsch went 1-for-3 and David Deminsky earned a walk.

The Stone Poneys had four players earn singles, Jeff Amann, Brandon Reinking, Pat Dolan and Dylan Dezurick all went 1-for-3.

JOSEPH JOES 5 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by ten hits. Tanner Aleshire started on the mound for the Joes, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Greg Anderson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 with a RBI and John Huebsch went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Willie Willats went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Peter Nelson went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Greg Anderson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4.

The Bandits starting pitcher Matthew Moe, threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, gave up a run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bandits were led on offense by Ryan Hess, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Weston Schug went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Kreeeden Blomquist went

2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Connor Rolf went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Wenner and Mitch Louden both went 1-for-4.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 18 ROGERS RED DEVILS 2 (7 Innings)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by thirteen hits, including three home runs and four doubles. This gave the Lumberjacks young arms a great deal of support. Alex Foss started on the mound, he gave up one hit, he issued four walks, he gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Terren Kampa threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The offense was led by Mitch Keeler, he had an awesome game, he went 3-for-5 with three home runs for seven big RBI’s. Drew Beier went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-4 for two RBIi’s and he scored two runs and Sam Keeler went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Drew Murphy went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored three runs. Tanner Brosh was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Terren Kampa went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher John Brand threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, he surrendered nine runs, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Sarvey threw 1/3 of and inning, he gave up five hits, surrendered seven runs and he issued three walks. They were led on offense by Luke Selken, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Davidson went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Brand went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tylor Hanson earned a pair of walks. Adam Kruger, Eric Simon, Jackson Sarvey and Isaac Brand all earned one walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 (8 Innings)

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals, backed by eighteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Joe Tupy started on the mound, he threw five innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Greg Holker threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for five big RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he score two runs. Braydon Hanson went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Michael Revenig went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Greg Holker went 3-for-5 ache scored a run. Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Keenan Macek went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Tupy went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Kline went 1-for-3 and he scored a run andJake Rasmussen and Evan Demars both earned walks.

The Stone Poneys Sean Minder started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up fifteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Dylan Dezurik, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Zach Overboe went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Will Kranz went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Spencer Timm went 1-for-3, he was it by a pitch and he scored one run, Sean Minder went 1-for-3, Rudy Sauerer earned a walk and Nate Nierenhausen had a sacrifice bunt.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 11 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 1

The Polecats defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by eleven hits, seven walks, this included two home runs and four doubles. This gave the Polecats pitchers good support, starter Wyatt Morrell threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Hunter Kisner threw four innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Keenan Macek, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four big RBI’s. Greg Holker went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s and Hunter Kisner went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s. Alex Otto went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Michael Revenig went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ty Kline went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs and Joe Tuby went

1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Bill Affeldt was credited with a RBI, Mike Olson went 1-for-6 with a double and Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-3. Jon Affeldt earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Cole Bovee scored one run.

The Villains starting pitcher was Mike Wallace, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts.Jace Pribyl threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The offense was led by Brett Schoen, he went 1-for-4 with a home run, Mike Wallace went 1-for-3 and Ian Jungels earned a walk.

BECKER BANDITS 5 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 1

The Bandits defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, back by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. Weston Schug started on the mound for the Bandits, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Ryan Sommerdorf, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Matthew Moe went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Matt Krenz went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Weston Schug went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Ryan Hess went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Mitch Louden went 1-for-4. Kreeden Blomquist went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 5 ROGERS RED DEVILS 3

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Red Devils, backed by fourteen hits to give their pitcher good support. Jake Bloomstrand started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued seven walks, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Villains offense was led by Jace Pribyl went 2-for-5 with a double for three big RBI’s and he scored a run. Ryan Hagerty went 4-for-5 for a RBI and player/manager Mike Krempa went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Hayden went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jim Althoff went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Justin Cornell and Luke Schumacher both went 1-for-3 and Al Jungels scored one run.

The Red Devils starting pitcher, Mitch Annis threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, gave up four runs and he recorded three strikeouts.Ryan Davidson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up a run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils were led on offense by their player/manager Bryan McCallum, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ryan Davidson went 1-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and Luke Welle went 2-for-4. Dustin Carlson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Eric Simon went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Luke Selken earned a walk and he scored one run, Jackson Sarvey earned a pair of walks and Mitch Annis and Isaac Brand both earned one walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE STANDINGS

WEST

Sartell Muskies 9-0

St. Joseph Joes 7-2

Foley Lumberjacks 6-1

Sartell Stone Poneys 2-9

Clear Lake Lakers 0-7

EAST

Monticello Polecats 5-3

Rogers Red Devils 4-5

BIg Lake Yellowjackets 3-3

Becker Bandits 4-6

Albertville Villains 1-6

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE GAMES

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Grovers, backed by some very timely hitting, including three doubles. Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw 6 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Jamie Terres, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Eric Terres went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 2-for-3, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-2 and Austin Schoenberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Owen Meyer earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Anthony Reverman had a sacrifice bunt and Ben Welle scored one run.

The Grovers starting pitcher, Jacob Imdieke threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Colton Meyer threw 2 1/3 innings, he issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Imdieke threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Jaron Klaphke threw the final inning in relief.

The Grovers were led on offense by Jaron Klaphake, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Tanner Klaphake and Andrew Welle both went 3-for-5 with a double and they both scored one run. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-2 or a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned walk. Alex Welle was credited with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks, Anthony Welle went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run and Colton Meyer went

1-for-5.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 ELROSA SAINTS 1

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, backed by seven very timely hits, including one home run and a double. Their veteran right hander Jim Thull threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up just three hits, issued no walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

They were led by Will Funk, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Stangler went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Stangler went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ty Reller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Logan Funk went 1-for-3 and Jacob Hinnenkamp earned a walk and he scored three runs.

The Saints starting pitcher Austin Imdieke, started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, he gave up three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Vogt threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints were led by Brandon Roelike, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored their lone run and Jackson Peter went 1-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins in a very good ball game. They collected seven hits, including three doubles to give their pitchers support. Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. DJ Schleicher threw three innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led on offense by Brady Klehr, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and he was hit by a pitch. Trent Gertken win 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Backes went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Andy Hadley was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Dols and Kyle Budde both went 1-for-3.

The Martins stating pitcher Scott Lieser threw five innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits and he surrendered three runs.

They were led on offense by Michael Schlangen, he went 1-for-2 and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-1. Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kyle Lieser earned a pair of walks, Dan Sargent earned a walk and Matthew Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 9 ROSCOE RANGERS 3

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching performances. Carter Wessel started on the mound, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, he issued a pair of walks, he surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig threw three innings in relief, he issued a pair of walks, gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 3-for-5 for three RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Quade went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh and Shane Kampsen both went 1-for-5 for a RBI, both earned a walk and they each scored one run. Grant Ludwig went 3-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Sam Hopfer went 2-for-3. Nick Dingman and Adam Miller both went 1-for-4, Adam Jaeger earned a walk and he scored a run and Mike Ludwig scored one run.

The Rangers starting pitcher, Brandon Schleper threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, gave up eight runs no he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Mackendanz threw 2 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Russ Leyendecker threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rangers were led on offense by Chris Vanderbeck, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk andRuss Leyendecker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Brent Helen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper had a sacrifice fly and Devon Savage earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Mackendanz was hit by a pitch and Spence Evans and Garth Utsch both earned walks.

FARMING FLAMES 6 GREENWALD CUBS 3

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. Veteran lefty, Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Nick Mergen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Zach Koltes went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Austin Arceneau had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored one run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tylor Schroeder won 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Dylan Panek went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Brad Mergen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Eric Schmidt scored a run and Carey Shay scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher, Tyler Hoffman threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Imdieke threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Brandon Worms, he went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s and Ryan Kraemer went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Tyler Thomas went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored one run and Tyler Braegelmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. AdamVanBeck earned a walk and he scored a run, Levi Feldewerd, Peter Lücken and Tyler Thomas all earned one walk and Keagan Stueve was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY STANDINGS

NORTH

Meire Grove Grovers 8-2

Spring Hill Chargers 6-3

Elrosa Saints 5-4

New Munich Silverstreaks 4-5

Greenwald Cubs 0-9

SOUTH

Lake Henry Lakers 6-2

Richmond Royals 6-3

St. Martin Martins 4-4

Farming Flames 4-5

Roscoe Rangers 2-8

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH GAMES

STEPHEN STEVES 5 AVON LAKERS 4

The Steves came from behind to defeat their Victory League South rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, a home run to give their pitchers good support. Riley Hartwig started on the mound, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up just three hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Chris Belling threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Nick Krippner threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Steves were led on offense by Mathew Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two big RBI’s and Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBI’s. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tony Schmitz went 1-for-4. Chris Belling went 2-for-2 and Cody Wolhart went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Austin Guggenberger and Blake Guggenberger both went 1-for-4, Riley Hartwig was hit by a pitch and Jonah Debosis scored a run.

The Lakers, starting pitcher, Matt Pichelmann threw seven innings, he gave up eleven hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hits.

The Lakers were led on offense by Taylor Holthaus, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBI’s and Will Kleinschmidt went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Riley Voit went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zac Tomsche went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Josh Becker earned a pair of walks and he had a sacrifice bunt, Carter Holthaus had a sacrifice bunt and Reed Voit earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 5 AITKIN STEAM 2

The Lakers defeated their Victory League foe the Steam, backed by nine walks and good pitching performances. Putter Harlander started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Collins threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run and Shane Olmscheid threw two innings in relief issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Adam Harlander, he went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a pair of walks. Josh Becker went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Jon Bauer went 1-for-4, Zac Tomsche went 1-for-2 and Will Kleinschmidt was credited with a RBI. Reed Voit and Cody Stich both earned a walk, one stolen base and they both scored one run and Matt Meyer was hit by a pitch.

The Steam’s starting pitcher Will Wilson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued nine walks, gave up five runs and he recored two strikeouts. Jake Lynn threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jeff Lehrke, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jake Lynn went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Will Wilson went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Olson went 1-for-3. Greg Hannah was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Mike Basile had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Nathan Elmstrom went 1-for-4, Max Oryx earned a walk and Logan Olson scored one run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2 OPOLE BEARS 1

The Black Sox’s defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by seven hits, good defense and good pitching performances. Right hander Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout to earn the save.

The Black Sox’s were led on offense by Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Trevor Sawyer went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nate Mettenburg went went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Bryan Benson and Brady Pesta both went 1-for-4.

The Bears starting pitcher was Zack Bialka, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Thielen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Jake Nelson, he went 3-for-4 and Joel Klein went

2-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Butler went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Zack Bialka went 1-for-4 and Derek Thielen was credited with a RBI.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 8 OPOLE BEARS 3

The Lightning defeated their Victory League rivals the Bears, backed by fifteen hits, including a home run and a pair of double. Veteran Jason Roepke started on the mound for the Lightning, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Sam Peterson, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Drew Borland went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored one run. Chris Petersen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Jason Roepke went 3-for-5 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Logan McElfresh went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored one run. Brett Jenkins went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Morgan Shepard went 2-5 and Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-6.

The Bears starting pitcher Jake Nelson threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, gave up three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Skwira threw three innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bears were led on offense by Jake Klein, he went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s and Derek Thielen went 1-or-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. Joel Klein went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Max Posch went 2-for-5. Sam Butler went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-2. Zach Bialka went 1-for-1, Alex Lange earned a walk and are Nelson and Austin Lange both had a sacrifice bunt.

AITKIN STEAM 3 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2

The Steam defeated their Victory League foes the Saints, backed by some timely hitting and a solid pitching performance. Logan Olson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

They were led on offense Quin Miller, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two big RBI’s. Jake Lynn went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Greg Hannah went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Basile went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Max Onyx earned three walks, Will Wilson, and Jake Ince both earned a walk and Logan Olson had a sacrifice bunt.

The Saints starting pitcher, Jake Ethen threw eight innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Schumer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints were led on offense by Peter Schumer, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and Rolando Ramos went 2-for-5 with a stolen base. Jacob Wolter went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jordan Gombos went 2-for-4. Jack Opatz went 1-for-5, Tyler Huls went 1-for-4, Jake Ethen earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jon Ethen earned a pair of walks.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH STANDINGS

Avon Lakers 9-1

Freeport Black Sox 6-4

St. Stephen Steves 5-6

Opole Bears 4-6

St. Wendel Saints 0-10

EXHIBITION GAMES

COORS LIGHT CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 NORTHFIELD KNIGHTS 0

The Springers of Section 2B defeated the Knights of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Section 1B, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance for their young right hander. Nick Pennick threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The were led on offense by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s and he scored two runs and Alex Jungels went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s. Joe Dempsey went 3-for-4 and he scored one run and Drew Bulson went

3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Zach Femirite went 1-for-1 for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Garret Fuchs went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Knights starting pitcher, Eli Patrikus threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. They were led on offense by Alden Severson, he went

1-for-2 with a double and he was it by a pitch. Nick Barnhauser, Hunter Conrad and Cam Gray all earned walks and Scott Benjamin was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2 SACRED HEART SAINTS 0

The Springers of the Lakewood League and Section 2B defeated the Saints of the Corn Belt League and Region 11C, backed by some very timely hitting and good defense. Their veteran right hander Zach Femrite threw a complete game, he gave up just one hit, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

They were led on offense by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 3-for-3 with a double for one big RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Pennick was credited for a RBI on a fielders choice and he earned a walk. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4, Justin Thompson went 1-for-3 and Drew Bulson earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Ryan Fransen threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. The Saints Mike Johnson went 1-for-2.

SHAKOPEE INDIANS 9 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

The Indians of the River Valley League defeated the Springers, backed by fourteen hits and a good pitching performance by Sam Ludzack, he earned the win. Their offense was led by John Hellkamp, he went 3-for-3 with a double for one RBI and he scored three runs. Jimmy Bohmbach went 2-for-4 with a double for one RBI and Patrick Rients went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored one run. Aaron Olson went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Steve Boldt went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he errand a walk and he scored one run. Jack Sievers went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs, Kyle Ryan went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Bade scored a run.

The Springers Justin Thompson threw a complete game, he gave up fourteen hits, issued three walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Joe Dempsey, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Jack Arnold went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Nick Pennick went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-2.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 12 CARVER BLACK SOX 2 (6 Innings)

The Brewers of Section 2B defeated the Black Sox’s of the Crow River Valley League backed by twelve hits, including a triple and a double to give their pitchers good support. The Brewer’s Brook Lyter started one the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Kingsley threw one inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led by Joe Hallock, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Spencer Flaten went 2-for-2 for two RBI’s and Tanner Adam went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s. Jayse McLean went

2-for-3 with triple for one RBI and he scored one run and Jeremy Peschel went

1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Denver Blinn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Salentine went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Matt Oye went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs, Mike Peschel earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Jake Faircloth scored one run.

The Black Sox’s starting pitcher Cody Christensen threw two innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks and he surrendered seven runs. Bryce Tuma threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks and he gave up five runs.

Their offense was led by Mark Ulrich, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Jack Mattson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. David Dolan went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bryce Tuma went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Cody Christensen and Adam Fredericks both went 1-for-2.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 14 JORDAN BREWERS 2 (6 Innings)

The Brewers of Section 2B defeated the Brewers of the River Valley League and Region 6C backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of home runs to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Jason Beilke started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kaleb Binstock threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Salentine threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Tanner Adam, he went 2-for-3 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Joe Hallock went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Faircloth went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run and Denver Blinn went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he score two runs. Matt Oye went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Mike Peschel went 2-for-2 and he scored two run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and David Ernst went 1-for-4 and he score a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Jacob Allen, he threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits, issued one walk, surrendered fourteen runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Michael Vohnoutka, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. Steve Beckman went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Joe Lucas went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Scott Hollingsworth went 1-for-3, Jonathon Daheim went 1-for-3, Alex Beckman and Greg Quist both earned walks.

HAMPTON CARDINALS 1 MOORHEAD BREWERS 0

The Cardinals of the Classic Cannon Valley League and Section 1B defeated the Brewers of Section 2B, backed by a very good pitching performance. Dylan Brend threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits and he recorded six strikeouts. They were led on offense by Nate Ebeling, Rhett Hebig and Spencer Merle all went 1-for-2, Johnny Vikman went 1-for-3 and David Barry scored a run.

The Brewers David Ernst threw a complete game, he gave up six hits and he gave up one run. They were led on offense by Jayse McLean, Mike Peschel and Joe Hallock all went 1-for-3 and Jake Faircloth and Matt Oye both went 1-for-2

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 REGAL EAGLES 5

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Eagles of the County Line League, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double. This gave their pitchers good support, JT Harren started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Casey Underwood threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts to earn the win.

The Brewers were led by Logan Aleshire, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three big RBI’s and Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-3 with a double for two big RBI’s and he scored one run. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Chase Aleshire earned a walk and he scored one run. Casey Underwood and Brady Kenning both went 1-for-3 and Isaac Matchinsky and Rhett Fruth both earned walks.

The Eagles starting pitcher Jordan Wozmek threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Kampsen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up four hits, and he gave up one run. Nathan Meyer threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagle offense was led by Chris Beier, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s and Austen Kampsen went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Kemen went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Derek Dengerud earned a walk and he scored one run, Nathan Beier earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Shane Rademacher scored a run.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 10 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 (7 Innings)

The Gussies of the Central Valley League defeated the Steves of the Victory League in exhibition action. They collected twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and three doubles and seven walks to give their pitcher great support. Veteran lefty Zach Laudenbach threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Gussies were led by veteran Brady Grafft, he went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Bautch went 1-for-2 with a home run and Adam Gwost went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s. Matt Skaja went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tommy Friesen went

1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Gwost went

1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. James Anderson went 1-for-2, Luke Richardson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Erick Primus earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher, Alan Justin threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, issued seven walks, gave up ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. They were led on offense by Ben Berscheid, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Bo Schmitz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Shaw went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and Alan Justin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Chris Belling earned a pair of walks, Cody Wolhart earned one walk and he scored a run, Alex Wolhart earned a walk and Jake Schelonka scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 2 (8 Innings)

The Royals of the Stearns County League defeated the Nicks of the Central Valley league in exhibition action. The Royals starting pitcher Dalton Thelen threw six innings to earned the win, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Backes threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters and Dusty Adam threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals were led on offense by Kyle Budde, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Backes went

2-for-4 for two RBI’s and Alex Budde went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Connor Dols and Dusty Adams both earned one walk and Andy Hadley was hit by a pitch.

The Nicks starting pitcher Damian Lincoln threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kevin Drontle threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Al Foehrenbacher threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense b Dylan Rausch, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Chris Wechsler went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Schindler, Matt Bautch and Damian Lincoln all went 1-for-3. Al Foehrenbacher went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Brett Hofer earned a walk and Grant Mrozek scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 COTTONWOOD CARDINALS 7

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Cardinals of the Land O’Ducks League, backed by fifteen hits, including six doubles. Calvin Kalthoff started on the mound, he earned the win.

The Rockies offense was led by Sam Distel, he went 4-for-5 with a double for RBI and he scored a run. David Jonas went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s. Brandon Gill went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Austin Mehr went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and TJ Neu went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Chris Sundmark was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Calvin Kalthoff scored one run, Andrew Allar earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Brinker earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Wyatt Schuster was the pitcher of record. They were led on offense by Jacob Rausch, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Chris Berg went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jacob Neu went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Seth Plotz went 1-for-5 with a double. Wyatt Schuster went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Garrett Wee was credited with a RBI and he scored a run.

JORDAN BREWERS 15 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8

The Brewers of the River Valley League defeated the Rockies of the Central Valley League, backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles. Jonathan Draheim started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 of an inning, Scott Hollingsworth threw 3 1/3 innings and Joe Lucas closed it out with two innings of relief.

The offense was led by Jake Lucas, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Scott Hollingsworth went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s and he scored one run. Joe Lucas went 1-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Greg Quist went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Adam Kalal went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs. Nate Beckman went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs.

The Rockies played their third game of the weekend, plus five of them played in the All Star game Saturday evening. Eli Backes started on the mound, he threw three innings, Trevor Lardy threw three innings in relief and Chris Sundmark threw two innings in relief.

The Rockies offense was led by Austin Dufner, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4 for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Brandon Gill went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored one run. TJ Neu went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and David Jonas went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Collin Eskew scored a run.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 13 ATWATER CHUCKERS 2 (7 Innings)

The Twins defeated their county Line League rivals the Chuckers backed by eighteen hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Adam Nibaur threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Bangen threw one inning in relief, he recorded three batters.

They were led on offense by Jake Rambow, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’ and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Schrader went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Danielson went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Scott Rambow went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Josh Soine went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Ben Kulset went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austen Hadley went 1-for-5 and he scored one run.

The Chuckers Chris Fellows started on the mound, threw two innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, gave up nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kobe Holtz threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, gave up four runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They offense was led by Josh Cunningham, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. David Kingery went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Jeff Peterson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jaren Kaddatz earned a walk.

STARBUCKS STARS 8 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

The Stars defeated their County Line League rivals the Twins, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and a good pitching performance. Austin VerSteeg started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he scattered eight hits, issued one walk, he surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Stars were led on offense by Mike Kraggenbring, he had a big game, he went 3-for-5 with three doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Michael Gruber went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Colin Richards went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Colin Weidaur went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s. Andy Toops went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Austin VerSteeg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Michael Andreas went 1-for-5, Matt Gruber went 1-for-3, Jackson Hendrickson was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Grant Jensen earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The Twins starting pitcher Adam Schrader threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Hadley threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Patrick Courtney threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Twins were led on offense by Wyatt White, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and Scott Rambow went 1-for-4 with a home run. Adam Schrader went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jake Rambow went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dalton Rambow went 2-for-4 with a double, Austin Rambow went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Danielson scored a run.

FIFTH PLACE (FARMING TOURNAMENT

BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 13 SARTELL STONE PONIES 6 (6/23)

The Tigers of the River Valley League defeated the Stone Ponies of the Sauk Valley League, backed by nine hits, a handful of walks and a couple of miscues. The Tigers starting pitcher Clayton Meyer threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mitchel Stier threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Brody Curtiss, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Nathan Herman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Josh Terrio was credited with RBI and he earned a walk. Jonny Vinkemeier wen 2-for-4 and he scored three runs and Jared Miller went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs. Wes Sarsland went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Chase Emmers went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Clayton Meyer earned a pair of walks and he score one run.

The Stone Ponies, reported that they had just nine guys for this ball game. Player/manager Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Rudy Sauerer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up five runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Ponies Season Minder led them on offense, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBI’s and Will Krenz went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Rudy Sauerer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Alex Kreiling went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored one run. Brandon Reinking went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Zack Overboe went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Pat Dolan went 1-for-4, Jeff Amann earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Spencer Timm earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 COLOGNE HOLLÄNDERS 7 (6/23)

The Chargers of the Stearns County League and the Hollanders did battle, that was settled in a tie. The Chargers Eric Welle started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up two runs, Jordan Welle threw three innings in relief, he gave up four runs and Anthony Reverman threw three innings in relief, he gave up one run.

They were led on offense by Keegan Nelson, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for three RBI’s and Jamie Terres went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Nate Terres went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Eric Schoenberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI.

The Hollanders starting pitcher, Joe Lilya threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Kyle Brazil, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBI’s, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Cole Pengilly went

1-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s. Tim Swanson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Clemenson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 NEW GERMANY DUTCHMEN 1 (6/23)

The Chargers of the Stearns County League defeated the Dutchmen of the Crow River League, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. They had three arms do the pitching chores, Reagan Nelson started, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Tschida threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recored two strikeouts. Tyler Reverman threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers were led on offense by Reagan Nelson, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for three RBI’s and Natter Terres went 2-for-2 with a double for one RBI. Eric Schoenberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Owen Meyer went 2-for-3 for one RBI.

The Dutchmen’s starting pitcher, Cody Bonk was the pitcher of record. Justin Wagener went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ryan Callister went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Mike McGill went 1-for-3 and Conor Mielke, Brock Reimer and Michael Childester all earned one walk and Jonny Koch scored one run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/SECTION 2B

Sunday July 7th

Beaudreaus Saints at Sauk Rapids Cyclones (1:00) Two Games

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday July 6th

Cold Spring Rockies at Watkins Clippers (12:00)

Sunday July 7th

Cold Spring Rockies at Kimball Express (2:00)

Luxemburg Brewers at Pearl Lake Lakers (2:00)

Eden Valley Hawks at St. Nicholas Nicks (2:00)

Watkins Clippers at St. Augusta Gussies (2:00)

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Tuesday July 2nd

Albertville Villains at Monticello Polecats (7:30)

Big Lake Yellowjackets @ Rogers Red Devils (6:00)

Saturday July 6th

Monticello Polecats at Rogers Red Devils (1:00) 2 GAMES

Sunday July 7th

St. Joseph Joes at Sartell Muskies (1:30)

Foley Lumberjacks at Clear Lake Lakers (1:00) 2 Games

Big Lake Yellowjackets at Becker Bandits (4:00) 2 Games

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Sunday July 7th

Meire Grove Grovers at New Munich Silverstreaks (1:30)

Elrosa Saints at Roscoe Rangers (1:30)

St. Martin Martins at Lake Henry Lakers (1:30)

Greenwald Cubs at Spring Hill Chargers (1:30)

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday July 6th

Avon Lakers at Fort Ripley Rebels (1:30)

Freeport Black Sox at St.Stephen Steves (1:30)

St. Wendel Saints at Opole Bears (1:30)

Sunday July 7th

St. Stephen Steves at Freeport Black Sox (7:30)

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday July 3rd

Foley Lumberjacks at St. Augusta Gussies (6:15)

St. Joseph Joes at Sauk Rapids Cyclones (7:30)

Friday July 5th

Cold Spring Rockies at Farming Flames (8:00)

Saturday July 6th

St. Joseph Joes at New London-Spicer Twins (1:30)

Elrosa Saints at Atwater Chuckers (7:30)

Sunday July 7th

Sartell Stone Poneys at Hinckley Knights (3:00)

Rogers Red Devils at Clearwater River Cats (1:30)

