Central MN Town Ball Playoff Pairings

REGION 15C TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WATKINS CLIPPERS FIELD

August 2nd/6:00

Elrosa Saints vs. Pearl Lake Lakers

August 2nd/8:30

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Farming Flames

August 3rd/1:00

Watkins Clippers vs. Richmond Royals

August 3rd/3:30

St. Martin Martins vs. Spring Hill Chargers

WINNERS

August 3rd/6:00

WINNERS

August 4th/4:00

Losers

August 4th/11:00

Losers

August 4th/1:30

REGION 11C TOURNAMENT BRACKET

ST. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD

SARTELL, MN

Wed. July 31/7:3O

Sartell Stone Poneys vs.

Luxemburg Brewers

Fri. Aug. 2/7:30

St. Joseph Joes vs.

Eden Valley Hawks

Sat. August 3rd/11:00

Winner of Brewers/Stone Poneys vs

Monticello Polecats

Sat. August 3rd/1:30

Becker Bandits vs.

Kimball Express

Sat. August 3rd/4:00

Clearwater River Cats vs.

Sartell Muskies

WINNERS Sunday 12:00

WINNERS Sunday 2:30

LOSERS Saturday 7:30

LOSERS Sunday 5:30

REGION 8C TOURNAMENT BRACKET

PIERZ

Friday August 2nd/6:00

Avon Lakers vs. Pierz Brewers

Friday August 2nd/8:30

Buckman Billy Goats vs. Randall Cubs

Saturday August 3rd/11:00

Nisswa Lightning vs. Opole Bears

Saturday August 3rd/1:30

St. Wendell Saints vs Foley Lumberjacks

WINNERS

Saturday August 3rd/7:00

WINNERS

Sunday August 4th/3:30

LOSERS

Saturday August 3rd/4:30

LOSERS

Sunday August 4th/1:00

SECTION 2B PLAYOFFS at COLD SPRING/FARGO, ND

SEEDS

NORTH POOL

Moorhead Brewers Moorhead Mudcats Bemidji Bucks

SOUTH POOL

Cold Spring Springers Sobieski Skis Twin Ports Timbers Hamel Hawks

SATURDAY AUGUST 3RD

JACK WILLIAMS STADIUM FARGO, ND

Bemidji Bucks vs. Moorhead Mudcats (12:00)

Bemidji Bucks vs. Moorhead Brewers (3:00)

Moorhead Mudcats vs. Moorhead Brewers (6:00)

COLD SPRING STADIUM

Cold Spring Springers vs. Hamel Hawks (12:00)

Sobieski Skis vs. Twin Ports Timbers (3:00)

Game 3: Loser of 1 vs. Loser of 2 (6:00)

SUNDAY AUGUST 4th

COLD SPRING STADIUM

Game 4: Winner of 1 vs. Winner of 2 (12:00)

Game 5: Winner of 3 vs. Loser of 4 (3:00)