“Tourney Time” Authors David La Vaque and Loren Nelson [PODCAST]

After nearly three years of research and writing, authors David La Vaque and Loren Nelson have released the book "Tourney Time," which takes a deep dive into the history of the Minnesota High School Hockey Tournament.

La Vaque and Nelson joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk about the amount of work it took to put together such a massive project, the different arenas the tournament has been played in over the years, the most hated team in tournament history and more.

A link to purchase the book is available HERE.