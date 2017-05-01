Tom Brunansky To Be Rox Home Opener Guest

The St. Cloud Rox announced that former Minnesota Twin right fielder Tom Brunansky will be their guest and throw out the first pitch at their home opener Friday June 2.

Brunansky was selected in the 1 st round, 14 th overall, in the 1978 MLB Draft by the California Angels. He made his major league debut with the Angels in April of 1981 and was traded to the Minnesota Twins the following season. Brunansky became the Twins starting right fielder for seven seasons. He was an American League All-Star in 1985 and won a World Series championship with the Twins and current Rox Assistant Coach Al Newman in 1987.

St. Cloud Rox baseball can be heard again this season on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.