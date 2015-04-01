When you’ve won four Super Bowls, you can pretty much get away with things no one else can. Right, Tom Brady?

The Patriots quarterback posted this photo on Facebook, the ultimate April Fools’ Day joke that probably had Patriots fans’ heads spinning:

Brady’s comment is in reference to a recent pickup basketball game he played with the Chicago Bulls great:

And just think: if the Seahawks don’t throw an interception to seal the Patriots' Super Bowl win, an entire nation of New England fans would be up in arms watching this, saying Brady should be more focused on winning a Vince Lombardi Trophy this offseason than playing silly games.