Tom Bearson Foundation Golf Outing Set For July

The sixth annual Tom Bearson Golf Outing is set for July 10th at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course in Sartell.

The entry fee for the outing is $100 per golfer, which includes range pass, green fees a cart and dinner. Registration will being at 11 a.m. on July 10th and the tournament will start at 1 p.m.

In addition to golf and dinner, there will be door prizes and a silent auction in the evening.

Bearson was attending North Dakota State University in Fargo when he was the victim of a homicide in 2014.

The Tom Bearson Foundation keeps Tom's memory alive by providing funds for scholarships, high school and youth basketball and personal safety programs and presentations.

The scholarship program has given $9,000 in scholarships to student athletes not only to Sartell students but also Apollo, Tech, Cathedral and Sauk Rapids-Rice. They also present a "Spirit Award" scholarship in which a Central Minnesota student-athlete receives a $1,500 scholarship.

Tom Bearson was an avid basketball player and a standout during his high school career with the Sabres. The foundation has donated over $7,400 to the Sabres' girls and boys basketball teams to date.

One of the biggest recipients of the foundation's charitable efforts has been the Sartell Area Youth Basketball Association, which has received $15,000 to date.

The foundation's website describes Tom Bearson as passionate about sports and as having a fantastic sense of humor.

The foundation has also hosted its "Hoopin' In Heaven" event five times at a selected Sartell basketball game and holds an annual Sartell Alumni Basketball Tournament.

