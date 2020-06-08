Today In St. Cloud Area Sports History: June 8th

On this day in 1988, the Rocori baseball team defeated Moorhead 10-2 to win the Region 8AA title and advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

The teams had split a doublheader two days earlier in Moorhead. The Spartans, who had 12 seniors on the team, ended up losing 12-2 to Grand Rapids in the quarterfinals despite leading 2-1 after five innings.

ELSEWHERE:

1988- Apollo boys tennis beats Winona in QF, eventually loses to Edina in semis then beat Hutch for third place

1988- Cathedral baseball wins Region 5AA final vs Eden Valley Watkins 3-2 with two runs in bottom of 7th inning. Tom Meyer’s infield hit the winner, scoring Mike Simmons.

1989- Tech boys tennis finishes third in state tourney

1990- Apollo’s Todd Williams wins state pole vault title with 14’ jump

1992- Cathedral baseball beats Dassel-Cokato 7-4 in Section 5A baseball SF.

1995- Tech boys tennis loses to Edina in State Championship

1996- Rocori’s Steve Huls drafted by the Twins in 15th round.