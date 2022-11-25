Tips To Pick The Best Christmas Tree

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - After back-to-back summers of drought, officials say this year’s Christmas Tree crop is still ready to go.

Jan Donelson is the owner of Jan’s Christmas Tree Farm in Clear Lake and the Executive Director of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association. She says the trees for sale now are older and have not been affected by the dry summers. Extra measures have been taken to try and keep younger trees healthy in the heat.

Donelson says people are putting up trees earlier and earlier every year, and that’s why variety selection is important. If you plan on leaving your tree up for an extended period, you’ll want to pick a variety with good needle retention.

If you pick out a tree, but don’t plan on putting it up right away, leave it wrapped and in a garage or on the north side of the house, out of the wind and sun.

Donelson says this fall was not ideal for tree harvest, with several delays due to warm temperatures. However, she’s confident supplies will be good for this holiday season.