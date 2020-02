The Timberwolves have reportedly traded point guard Jeff Teague and shooting guard Treveon Graham to the Atlanta Hawks for 6'6 small forward Allen Crabbe. Teague was averaging 13 points and 6 assists and game this season while Graham was averaging 5 points and 3 rebounds. Crabbe was averaging 5 points a game for the Hawks. Teague is in the final year of his contract.