The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 102-88 Monday night in Northern California. The Wolves improve to 24-36 with the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 29 points and 17 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 27 points in the win.

The Wolves will play at Utah Wednesday night on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m.