Timberwolves Sign 3-Point Shooter

The Timberwolves signed 6'7 free agent forward/guard James Nunnally to a 2-year contract. Financial terms of his contract have not been disclosed. Nunnally played the last 2 years in Turkey with Fenerbahce and won a championship with them in 2017. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 54 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range.

Nunnally played college basketball at UC-Santa Barbara and went undrafted in 2012. Nunnally has played in the NBA before with the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.