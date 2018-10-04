Timberwolves Lose Preseason Game

The Timberwolves lost a preseason game 128-101 in Los Angeles against the Clippers Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 18 points and 7 rebounds, Tyus Jones and Andrew Wiggins each had 12 points and Keita Bates-Diop added 11 points.

Minnesota shot just 36 percent from the field. The Wolves play another preseason game Friday night at 7pm against Oklahoma City at Target Center, pregame on WJON at 6:30.

The Timberwolves continue to play without Jimmy Butler. The Wolves have been in talks with many teams about a trade. The latest rumor has Butler going to Miami for guard Josh Richardson and center Bam Adebayo and a protected first round pick.