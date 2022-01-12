Timberwolves Logo Rated Best In NBA

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best logo in the National Basketball Association according to a survey conducted by Quality Logo Products. Minnesota United also was ranked as having the best logo in Major League Soccer.

A total of 1,036 people were asked to put any personal bias aside to rank the logos. The questions included both multiple choice and comment-box based questions.

Without further ado, here is how the logos for Minnesota's professional sports teams ranked in the survey!

NBA: TIMBERWOLVES (#1 NBA, #6 Overall)

According to Quality Logo Products, "The Timberwolves’ original logo when they joined the NBA back in 1989 looked more like a panting Siberian husky. Needless to say, they’ve improved on that, and respondents felt the same."

NFL: VIKINGS (#16 NFL, NR Overall)

In my opinion, the Vikings logo is criminally underrated here. It's a timeless classic!

MLB: TWINS (#25 MLB, NR Overall)

Oof. I hate to say it, but I kind of agree with this ranking. I love the Twins but I have always thought the 'Twins' with the WIN underline was kind of weak. I do like the 'TC' logo though.

NHL: WILD (#9 NHL, NR Overall)

I don't really understand the Wild logo but I have started to get used to it after 20 years. Is it a bear? A picture of an outdoor setting with a river and trees? Both?

MLS: MN UNITED FC (#1 MLS, #10 Overall)

Per Quality Logo Products: "Minnesota United joined the MLS just six years ago, but it already has the top logo. The team, known as the Loons, has a logo with clear contrast: A black loon, with its single visible wing stretched out in profile, against a light background of faded gray and sky blue. It’s easy to read and instantly recognizable. It was also voted the most interesting/unique logo."

