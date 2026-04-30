COLLEGE ROUND UP WEDNESDAY APRIL 29th

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 3 CARLETON KNIGHTS 0

The Johnnies and the Knights both collected three hits, Max Edwards started on

the mound for the Johnnies, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up three singles, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Johnnies offense was led by Alex Matchey, he went 2-3 with a double for a

RBI and he scored a run. Justin Brooks went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch, had walk,

two stolen bases and he scored a run. Riley Schwellenbach had a walk, a stolen

base and he scored a run.

The Knights starting pitcher Xander Stolberg threw six innings, he gave up three

hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Knights offense

was led by Will Schneph went 1-3 with a double, Sam Chutkow went 1-3 with a

stolen base, Ryan Chang went 1-3 and Brandon Vemelin had a walk.

ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES 2 CARLETON KNIGHTS 1

The Johnnies out hit the Knights five to four, including a home run and a double.

Hunter Hoen started on the mound, he threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He

gave up four singles, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Vinny

Schlepper threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Johnnies offense was led by Brendan Hemr, he went 1-4 with a home run for

two RBIs. Riley Schwellenbach went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base and he

scored a run. Will Koeppen went 1-4, Justin Brooks went 1-3 with a stolen base,

Mason McCurdy and Tanner Hofmann both had a walk.

The Knights starting pitcher Charlie Werts threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four

hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Kessler threw 2

1/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by Sam Gassard, he went 1-4 with a RBI and Reece

Wellsandt went 2-3 and he scored a run. Sam Chutkow went 1-4, Ryan Chang

and Will Schneider both had a walk and Andrew Sellers had a stolen base.