The Timberwolves are introducing 1st round pick Justin Patton at a press conference at 1:30pm today. Patton was chosen with the 16th overall pick in the NBA draft last Thursday. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game in his lone season at Creighton. The 7'0 230 pound center was only 6'2 as a sophomore in high school.

The Timberwolves have not announced a time or date as to when they'll introduce newly acquired 3-time all star Jimmy Butler.