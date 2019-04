The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 119-108 Sunday night at Target Center. The Wolves improve to 12-8 with the win.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 32 points while also pulling down 12 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 25 points and Taj Gibson scored 16 points and gobbled up 14 boards.

Minnesota will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in downtown Minneapolis. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.