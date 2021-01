The Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-118 Wednesday night at the Toyota Center. The loss was Minnesota's sixth straight.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 28 points and 21 rebounds, while rookie Kris Dunn added ten points and 16 assists.

The Timberwolves end the season with a 31-51 record, the third straight year in which they have lost 50 or more games.