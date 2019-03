The Timberwolves added another veteran to the roster when they reportedly agreed to sign free agent power forward Taj Gibson to a 2-year $28 Million deal. The 32-year old 6'9 236 pound Gibson averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds last season playing for Chicago and Oklahoma City.

The Wolves added point guard Jeff Teague in free agency Saturday. Teague got a 3-year $57 Million contract.