Tigers Top Monticello Thursday

The Tech Tiger baseball team beat the Monticello Magic 11-1 Thursday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. The Tigers start the season with a 1-0 record.

Trevor Koening threw four strong innings before yielding to Austin Nikolas for the final frame. The Tigers scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, including a three-run home run from Ethan Hopper, to invoke the mercy rule.

Elsewhere, the Cathedral baseball team beat Becker 5-0. Tyler Bautch and Will Kranz each had three hits in the season-opening win for the Crusaders.