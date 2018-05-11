The Tech Tigers split a doubleheader with the Apollo Eagles at Dick Putz Field Thursday night. The game two win by the Eagles snapped a five-game losing streak for Apollo against Tech.

Andrew Nefs pitched six strong innings for the Tigers to earn the win on the mound, and Tech's two-run first inning proved to be all the offense needed in a 2-1 win. Austin Nikolas drove home Tommy Friesen with a triple, and Drew Bulson's sharp single through the right side scored Nikolas to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Apollo scraped home a run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Tiger throwing error, but ultimately stranded ten runners on base in the loss.

The Eagles took game two by a 5-0 final score behind a strong pitching performance from Isaac Benesh. The junior picked up his first varsity win with 6.2 shutout innings, in which he struck out ten Tigers.

ELSEWHERE:

ROCORI 6, Sartell 0

Little Falls 5, Cathedral 0

Little Falls 4, Cathedral 0

FRIDAY:

Rogers @ Tech

Rocori @ Grand Rapids

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo @ Sartell