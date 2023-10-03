Three From St. Cloud Area Going Into MN Softball Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Sports Federation is adding 3 St. Cloud area people to the slow pitch softball Hall of Fame. The 3 to be inducted October 21 at a ceremony at the Holmes Theater in Detroit Lakes are Bob Zwick, Gary Tripp and Gary McCarney. The three are joining 17 other inductees into the MSF Softball HOF. The 66-year old Zwick is still playing in the Sauk Rapids 50+ men's softball league. He has been the winning pitcher in over 1,000 slow pitch games in his career. Zwick has 5 Minnesota Class A State Championships on his resume.

The 64-year old Gary Tripp was considering one of the top shortstops in the state for the past 30 years. His 500 homeruns and lifetime .667 batting average make him stand out. Tripp was a part of 4 Minnesota 35+ Class B State Championship teams.

The 75-year Gary McCarney has held every role in slow pitch softball imaginable. He started as a player, he's been a manager, umpire, district commissioner and MSF board member. He managed teams that won the MSF Class B 35+ State Championship and in 1994 his Anderson Plumbing team finished 4th in the Class A 35+ National Tournament.

Zwick, Tripp and McCarney join four other St. Cloud area people already in the MSF slow pitch softball Hall of Fame in Ben Binsfield, Ron Moog, Butch Tauber and Dennis Kennig.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary McCarney it is available below.