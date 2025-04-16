This Minnesota Twins Infielder Just Hit The Injured List For A Weird, Yet Relatable, Reason

In 2004, the Chicago Cubs announced that star outfielder Sammy Sosa was going to the 'disabled list' due to a back injury. At the time, no one thought much of it... until the story behind the injury came out.

According to ESPN, Sosa had 'sprained a ligament in his back' due to a couple of big sneezes. The pain from the sneezes became so great that the slugger needed an epidural shot to calm the inflammation.

Texas Rangers v Colorado Rockies Getty Images loading...

Clint Barmes was a rookie with the Colorado Rockies in 2005 and was the front-runner for Rookie of the Year when he hit the injured list with a collarbone injury. Barmes initially said that he had hurt his back carrying groceries into his home, but later 'fessed up and admitted it was a package of deer meat given to him by teammate Todd Helton that caused the injury.

Barmes was lugging the meat up the stairs when he fell and broke the collarbone, which required a plate and nine screws to repair.

Seattle Mariners v Detroit Tigers Getty Images loading...

In 2006, Detroit Tigers reliever Joel Zumaya injured his wrist not while throwing a baseball or by getting hit by a comebacker, but instead from... playing too much Guitar Hero.

In 1990, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Glenallen Hill missed time due to cuts and bruises on his legs and feet. The cause? Hill had a nightmare about spiders and fell through a glass table at his home in a panic.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Now the Minnesota Twins have their own entry into the journal of bizarre baseball injuries with third baseman Jose Miranda's setback.

Miranda, who was recently sent down to the Twins' Triple-A team in St. Paul, injured himself during a shopping trip to Target.

Bobby Nightengale, via Star Tribune:

He sustained the injury during the Saints’ off day Monday shopping at Target. A case of water slipped from his grasp, and he felt pain when he re-grabbed it before it fell.

Like I said, this is a relatable injury. Heck, at this point I might even injure myself carrying one of those and -not- dropping it. How have they not made them easier to carry?!

Miranda was placed on the seven-day injured list and will be reevaluated when that time is up.