Ten Things A True Minnesotan Would Never Do

We are a hearty bunch in Minnesota who are tasked with surviving extreme cold, extreme heat and watching the Minnesota Vikings on a regular basis.

Do you consider yourself a true Minnesotan? Here's a helpful guide to find out just how legit you are.

1. WEAR A GREEN BAY PACKERS JERSEY 

Look, if you were born in Minnesota you are stuck with the Vikings like the rest of us. No bandwagon jumping allowed. Just sit back and enjoy the misery.

2. REMOVE THE SNOW SCRAPER FROM THE TRUNK 

Sure, it might SEEM like a good idea to make a little extra space in the trunk come June, but we all know that first snow sneaks up on ya and you will be stuck somewhere with an inch of ice on your car with only a credit card to scrape it with. Real Minnesotans know better.

3. NOT COMMENT ON THE WEATHER WITH A TOTAL STRANGER 

"Hot enough for you today?" If that isn't the first thing that comes out of your mouth when passing a stranger on the sidewalk on a hot Minnesota day, you must be a transplant.

4. CALL ANYTHING A CASSEROLE

It's a hot dish, okay? I'm not sure what your tater tot casserole even is... do you want me to bring a tater tot hot dish?

5. SAY GOODBYE IN LESS THAN 20 MINUTES

Yep, the good old Minnesota goodbye. My sisters-in-law take bets on how long it will take my wife to be ready to leave after announcing her departure. Record is 31 minutes.

6. SPEND A WHOLE SUMMER WITHOUT SWIMMING IN A LAKE 

Minnesota is known as the Land Of 10,000 Lakes, but in reality there are 14,380 lakes in the state. Certainly you've taken a dip in at least one of them this summer!

7. ATTEMPT TO DEFINE WHERE "UP NORTH" STARTS 

I grew up in Apple Valley and, frankly, anything past Maple Grove was 'up north' to me. Everyone has a different definition of where it begins.

8. ADMIT YOU HAVE AN ACCENT

The movie Fargo gave us a complex and now we are ashamed to admit we have an accent... because we don't.

9. CLAIM YOU DON'T LIKE PRINCE 

It's a little known fact that it is illegal in Minnesota to claim you don't like Prince's music. It's right there in the state constitution.

10. ADMIT IT IS ACTUALLY COLD AND NOT JUST "THE WIND" 

Listen, you know it wouldn't actually be that bad outside if it weren't for the wind.

