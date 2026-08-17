TOWN BALL PLAYOFFS

SUNDAY AUGUST 16th

CLASS B

DISTRICT 6

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 1

The Express out hit he Bulldogs twelve to eight, including two home runs, two doubles and nine that collected hits. The Express earned third place and a spot in the state tourney next weekend. Veteran righty Ben Johnson threw 7 1/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Riley Blanc threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 1-5 with a home run for a RBI and Riley Blanc went 1-2 with a home run, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 2-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs. Tommy Friesen went 2-5 for a RBI and Matt Friesen went 2-5. Joe Hess went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-5 and Brooks Marquardt went 1-4 and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Jon Euerle, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. John Weber gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Tommy Eckstein threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recored two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Colton Haight went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Broc Mutterer went 2-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Hansen went 2-4, Noah Christenson and Caleb Breuer both had a walk. Cal James, Ramon Vega Jr. and Justin Johnson were all hit by a pitch.

CLASS C

REGION 1

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 10 MORA BLUE DEVILS 3

The Rivercats out hit the Blue Devils eighteen to ten, including a triple and three doubles and eight that collected hits. The Rivercats starting pitcher was Andy Nefs, he threw nine innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Carper threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. The Rivercats earned the number two seed for a spot in the state tourney next weekend. They put up seven runs in the bottom of the 12th, Zeus Schlegel had a grand slam and Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum hit a three run home run.

The Rivercats offense was led by Zeus Schlegel, he went 3-7 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Bryan “Big Mac” McCullum went 2-5 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he had a walk. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-5 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Zach Okonek went 1-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning went 4-6 with two doubles and he scored a run and Jake Carper went 3-7 and he scored a run.Will Kranz went 2-6 and he scored two runs and Nick Proshek went 2-6 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Devils was Nathan Nelson, he threw eleven innings, he gave up fifteen hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Austin Peterson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Blue Devils offense was led by Wyatt Foss he went 1-5 for a RBI and Nathan Nelson went 1-6 with a double for a RBI. Darin Erickson went 3-5 and Derek Graves was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Austin Peterson went 2-5 and Bryce Norby went 1-5 and he scored a run. Michael McKee went 1-5, Josh Norby went 1-3 and Logan Graves scored a run.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 9 ELROSA SAINTS 8

The Chuckers out hit the Saints thirteen to eight, including five doubles. A draftee from Paynesville Bennett Evans started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. David Kingery threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Regan Elton threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Carson McCain, he went 4-5 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jack Peterson went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs and Jon Broman went 1-6 with a double and he scored two runs. David Kingery went 2-6 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Josh Kingery went 2-3 with two walks and he scored three runs. Brody Straumann went 1-4 with a double and he had a walk, Teagan Kavanaugh went 1-2 and Evan Springer scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was a draftee from Greenwald, Grant Moscho. He threw six innings, eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw threw innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and two walks.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 3-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Aiden Mueller went 1-1 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Caleb. Lenarz went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch. Will VanBeck went 1-2 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and B.Hadley was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann went 1-3. Jackson Peter went 1-3 and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 1-3. Peyton Winter went 1-4 and he scored a run and Cameron Welle went 1-2 and he scored a run.