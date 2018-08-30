Threat Of Storms Forces Football Schedule Changes For Friday [UPDATE]

The Sartell Sabres and Tech Tigers announced time changes for their high school football games scheduled for Friday. Storms are predicted for the area Friday afternoon and evening.

The Tech Tigers will now take on the Apollo Eagles at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon at St. John's University. According to Tech Activities Director David Langerud, Clemens Stadium was not available from 3-6 p.m. on Friday afternoon, nor was it available on Saturday.

The Sartell Sabres also moved up the start time for their home game against Cambridge-Isanti to 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Sartell Middle School.

(UPDATE: 12:45 PM) : Sauk Rapids-Rice will take on St. Francis at 5 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.

Cathedral's football game against Litchfield at St. Cloud State's Husky Stadium has been moved to a 6 p.m. start time.