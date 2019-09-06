Tech Wins Shootout Friday

Saint Cloud -- Saint Cloud Tech opens up their new stadium in a big way with a 40-36 victory over cross town rival Saint Cloud Apollo.

Coming out of halftime we had a tie ballgame at 24 a piece. Both teams scored early and often in the first half and they key to success in the second half for both teams was that one teams defense had to step up and get stops so the offense could take over. But if you were looking for defense you were at the wrong game. Apollo got the scoring started in the third quarter thanks to a 5 yard touchdown reception by Jaylin Williams to make it 30-24. Tech would answer back thanks to a one yard touchdown run by Kedrik Osuorah to tie the game at 30-30. Near the end of the third quarter Tech would get a safety on Apollo to take a 32-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Apollo would take the lead late in the fourth quarter on a 25 yard touchdown reception by Jaylin Williams, it would make the score 36-32 in favor of Apollo. But Tech would answer right back on a 17 yard touchdown run by Kedrik Osuorah for the final score 40-36. With the win Tech moves to 1-1 on the season will travel and play Sartell-St Stephen on Friday September 13th. With the loss Apollo moves to 1-1 on the season and will host Becker on Friday September 13th.

The player of the game was Tech's Kedrik Osuorah who finished the game with 37 carries for 328 yards and 4 touchdowns.