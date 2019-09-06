Tech Opens Tiger Stadium Tonight

The 2nd week of the high school football season will take place tonight. Area games include Tech hosting Apollo at the new Tiger Stadium on the new Tech High School campus. Tech is 0-1 after falling 28-21 at Hutchinson last week while Apollo downed St. Francis at home 31-24. Tech is expected to lean on quarterback Nate Trewick and running backs Kedrik Osourah while Apollo will replay on senior quarterback Logan Johnson.

Tonight's game gets underway at 7pm, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:40. Dave Overlund calls the game.

Elsewhere...

Sartell-St. Stephen (0-1) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (0-1)

New London-Spicer (1-0) at Cathedral (1-0)

Big Lake (1-0) at Rocori (1-0)