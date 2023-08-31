High School Football Preview – Tech Tigers [AUDIO]

The Tech Tigers look to restore past glories as they embark on the 2023 season. Tech Head Coach Jon Benson joined me on WJON. He says by the end of the season last year they were "a significantly better team" than they were early in the season. Benson says they've built on that going into this season. The Tigers were 1-8 last season with their only win coming against rival, Apollo.

Tech lost 31-0 at Cambridge last season and coach Benson says the 2nd half was the worse 2 quarters they played all season. He says because of this the team has been looking forward this year's matchup with Cambridge for quite awhile. The Tigers open the season with Cambridge-Isanti.

Coach Benson says they have a great group of kids who've put the work in throughout the summer. He says this may be the best fall camp at Tech since he's been there. Benson says there is lots of energy and the amount of players out for football has increased.

The Tigers don't have many seniors but Coach Benson wanted to highlight a pair of 2-way starters on the line in Owen Kluempke and Jacob Imdieke. Max Kiffmeyer and Jackson Sheetz are expected to be impact ball carriers for the Tigers. Benson also likes receivers Damarius Fletcher and Jaden Harris. He says Fletcher is healthy for the 1st time in a year and a half. Benson says senior Connor Harens won the quarterback battle over junior Noah Theis. He says both players have really improved their passing ability. Defensively Benson says they will be led by middle linebackers Sam Long and David Otto.

Projected Starters:

Offense

QB #4 Connor Harens

HB #21 Max Kiffmeyer

HB #18 Jackson Sheetz

FB #28 Owen Demars

WR #10 Jaden Harris

WR #7 Damarius Fletcher

LT #50 Garrett Schindele

LG #61 Owen Kluempke

C #55 Elijah Novak

RG #53 Jacob Imdieke

RT #60 Hunter Tong

Defense

DT #61 Owen Kluempke

NG #55 Elijah Novak

DT #53 Jacob Imdieke

OLB #3 Amarr Boyongo

ILB #52 Sam Long

ILB #11 David Otto

OLB #6 BT Teboh

CB #7 Demarius Fletcher

CB #10 Jaden Harris

S #21 Max Kiffmeyer

S #18 Jackson Sheetz

Special Teams:

P/K #2 Gavin Gall

PR/KR #21 Max Kiffmeyer and #18 Jackson Sheetz

2023 Schedule:

vs. Cambridge-Isanti, 7pm August 31

@ Bloomington Jefferson, 7pm September 8

@ Alexandria, 7pm September 15

vs. Bemidji, 7pm September 22

@ Moorhead, 7pm September 29

vs. Brainerd, 7pm October 6

vs. Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm October 13

@ New Prague, 7pm October 18

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with head coach Jon Benson it is available below.