Tech Football Stays Winless; Week 4 Scores

St. Cloud Tech lost 21-0 at home Friday night to Cambridge-Isanti. The Tigers trailed 15-0 after the 1st quarter and were down 21-0 at halftime. Tech's best opportunity to score came in the 4th quarter with less than 3 minutes remaining but they were unable to convert inside the Cambridge 10 yard line. Tech starting quarterback Garrison Murray suffered a lower body injury in the 1st half and he didn't play the 2nd half. Josh Russell replaced him at quarterback in the 2nd half.

Central MN Scores:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 27, Alexandria 13

Brainerd 35, Sartell-St. Stephen 6

Rocori 22, Apollo 20

Sauk Centre 43, Paynesville 26

Royalton 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 13

Willmar 65, Big Lake 0

Becker 21, Chisago Lakes 14

Watertown-Mayer 32, Albany 8