High School Football Results Friday September 29

ROCORI 14, Willmar 0

(The game was suspended due to lightning and will resume at 1 p.m. Saturday)

Elk River 8, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

(The game was suspended with 8:09 left in the 2nd quarter due to lightning and will resume at 11 a.m. Saturday)

Moorhead 48, Tech 13 (Final)

Bemidji 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 14 (Final)

Pierz 33, Melrose 0 (Final)

Cathedral 14, Paynesville 0

(The game was suspended with 8:39 left in the 4th quarter and will resume at 5 p.m. Monday at St. John's)

Kimball 46, Maple Lake 0