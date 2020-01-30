Tech (Everything) Coach Mike Trewick [PODCAST]

The Tech Tiger girls basketball team has won three of its past four games, while the boys basketball team has been competitive over their last four including a win at Becker.

At the center of it all is coach Mike Trewick, who is an assistant with the girls team and the head coach of the boys team. Trewick is also an assistant football coach and the head softball coach.

The jack-of-all-Tech-trades joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to talk about his teams, Tech's upcoming signing day and how he balances his busy schedule.