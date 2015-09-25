Tech Dominates Rivalry Game Against Apollo [VIDEO]



St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 20, St. Cloud Tech Tigers 40

St. Cloud -- The game was 7-26 at Halftime. The Apollo Eagles opened the third quarter with a 47 yard touchdown run by Clayton Hoeper to make the score 14-26.

St. Cloud Tech Tigers' were stopped on their first drive of the third quarter but they would eventually score on a 3 yard quarterback run by Chris Backes that would make the game 14-33 in Techs favor.

Tech would be the first to score in quarter number four on a 1 yard touchdown run by Scott Kippley to make the score 14-40. Then their defense stepped up by holding Apollo's offense to just one score in the second half.

Apollo's only score in the second half came late in the fourth quarter on a 29 yard touchdown pass from Joey Atkinson to make the game 20-40.

With the victory Tech moves to 3-3 on the season and they are now 33-14 against Apollo. Tech will travel to play at Willmar next week Apollo moves to 1-5 on the season and will play host to Sauk Rapids-Rice next week.

Apollo's Atkinson finished the game 15-22 for 122 yards and with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He was also sacked 5 times during the game.

Tech's Chris Backes finishes the game 15-23 for 207 yards with 2 touchdowns, he also had 11 carries for 67 yards and 1 touchdown. Brevyn Spann-Ford is the player of the game and he had 6 catches for 118 yards and 1 touchdown.

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

