The Tech boys soccer team lost 6-0 to 2nd seeded Totino-Grace Wednesday night at Monticello High School in the Class AA State Tournament Quarterfinals. The Tigers see their season end with a 8-4-7 record.

Tech has won 7 straight section titles and appeared in 4 straight state tournaments. Totino-Grace will play Blake in the Class AA semifinals next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.