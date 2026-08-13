The St. Cloud Rox will have a chance to win a Northwoods League title on its home turf Thursday night after beating the Express 10-5 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday to capture the Great Plains championship.

EARLY LEAD EVAPORATES

The Rox looked like they would cruise to victory after an early rally staked them to a 4-0 lead, but Eau Claire was able to tie the game with a four-run bottom of the fourth inning. However, the Rox scored three runs in the seventh to pull away before icing the game with a pair of runs in the ninth.

Brett Griffiths led off the top of the second inning for the Rox with a single, then came around to score on a Jaixen Frost RBI double. Nolan Geislinger's single to center field later in the inning plated Frost and Jackson Legg to give St. Cloud a 3-0 lead.

Tanner Recchio hit a solo home run in the top of the third for a 4-0 Rox lead.

ROX RELOADED

After the Express tied the game, St. Cloud scored thrice in the top of the seventh inning on a three-run shot from Griffiths to make the score 7-4.

Frost finished 2-4 with a pair of runs scored and two runs batted in, Griffiths was 2-4 with the three-run homer and Nolan Geislinger was 1-3 with two runs batted in.

WE GOIN' TO THE 'SHIP

The Rox will host the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Thursday night for the Northwoods League Championship. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.