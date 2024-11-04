State Volleyball Pairings; Albany, Annandale, STMA Set to Play

The 28-2 Albany Huskies are seeded #1 in the Class AA State Tournament and will open play against #8 seed New London-Spicer Thursday, November 7 at 1 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on court 1. New London-Spicer is 18-17-1 this season. Albany defeated Sauk Centre in 5 sets in the Section 6-2-A Final at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School last week.

Annandale is seeded #5 in Class 2-A and will play #4 Southwest Christian at 1 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center on court 2 in their state quarterfinal match.

STMA Volleyball (photo - Ehrin Johnson) STMA Volleyball (photo - Ehrin Johnson) loading...

St. Michael-Albertville is seeded #4 in Class 4-A and will play Roseville Wednesday November 6 at 1 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on court 2.