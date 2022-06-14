State High School Golf Tournament in Becker This Week

BECKER -- The Minnesota State High School League Class-A State Golf Tournament takes over the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker this week.

Mayor Tracy Bertram says it’s an honor to welcome the players.

There's such an excitement when that Class A golf team and their families come to watch their child here at Pebble Creek. It's just amazing. The exuberance of pride for their child playing and they're so gracious. These children are amazing individuals that not only play the game of golf very well, but they're ready for adulthood as well.

Monday is a practice day. The tournament begins Tuesday with the boys tee-off at 7:30 and the girls at noon. The tournament wraps up Wednesday. For a schedule of events, click here.

