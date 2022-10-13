State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9

State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9

PHOTO: Dave Overlund WJON

The High School football rankings have been released for this week.  After loses for local teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Milaca there have been some changes.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #9 this week in Class 5A.  The Storm are 5-1 and will host Moorhead Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45.  Dave Overlund calls the action.

Get our free mobile app

In Class 4A Becker is ranked #5, Rocori is ranked #10 and Princeton is receiving votes for the top ten.  Rocori is 5-2 and will play at Big Lake October 19th.  They have the week off this week.  Becker is 5-1 and will host Apollo Friday night.  Rocori beat Becker week 1.

In Class 3A Milaca is ranked #7, New London-Spicer is ranked #10 with Pequot Lakes receiving votes.

In Class 2A Eden Valley-Watkins is ranked #6 with Kimball ranked #7.  Eden Valley-Watkins will play at Pierz Friday night.  Kimball will play at BOLD Friday night.  BOLD is ranked #1 in Class A.

 

Come With Us and Tour Clear Lake in Pictures

Filed Under: High School Football, State Rankings
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports