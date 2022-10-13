State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids #9

The High School football rankings have been released for this week. After loses for local teams, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Rocori and Milaca there have been some changes.

Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #9 this week in Class 5A. The Storm are 5-1 and will host Moorhead Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action.

In Class 4A Becker is ranked #5, Rocori is ranked #10 and Princeton is receiving votes for the top ten. Rocori is 5-2 and will play at Big Lake October 19th. They have the week off this week. Becker is 5-1 and will host Apollo Friday night. Rocori beat Becker week 1.

In Class 3A Milaca is ranked #7, New London-Spicer is ranked #10 with Pequot Lakes receiving votes.

In Class 2A Eden Valley-Watkins is ranked #6 with Kimball ranked #7. Eden Valley-Watkins will play at Pierz Friday night. Kimball will play at BOLD Friday night. BOLD is ranked #1 in Class A.