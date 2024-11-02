Lots of Central MN Runners at Today’s Cross Country Meet

The boys and girls state cross country meet will take place Saturday November 2 at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course. The St. John's Prep girls team has qualified for the meet having finished 2nd in their section meet. The Cathedral girls cross country has also qualified for the state meet. The Crusaders are the defending Class A champs. St. John's Prep's, Sophomore Margaret Duffy of Cold Spring placed first at the section meet.

The Becker boys and girls teams have also qualified for the state meet Saturday.

The following Central Minnesota athletes have qualified for the state meet.

St. John's Prep:

Boys:

Connor McMahon (8th grade)

Girls: Team qualified—2nd place section

Margaret Duffy (10th grade)

Claudia Ruzanic (9th grade)

Sofi Pauly (10th grade)

Lauren Lenzmeier (9th grade)

Ellen Bechtold (9th grade)

Brooke Schmidt (9th grade)

Sylvie Bechtold (12th grade)

Lucy Bechtold (9th grade)

Emma Striner (10th grade)

(St. John's Prep runner, Louise Ruzanic, grade 12, learned of a stress fracture in her foot after the conference meet.)

Cathedral:

Girls

Katelyn Waldoch

Kaylee Prom

Enya Scanlon

Cecilia Jamison

Tia Ward

Lilly Jamison

Ella Heen

Hannah Granowski

Julia Vega

St. Cloud Tech

Boys:

Joe Marlette

Girls:

Maren Nelson

Jack Skanson and Izzy Kraemer (photo courtesy of Mitch Dorr)

ROCORI

Boys:

Jack Skanson

Girls:

Izzy Kraemer

Sartell-St. Stephen:

Boys:

Andrew Berndt 11th grade

Apollo:

Boys:

Ryan Karls 11th grader

Girls:

Zili Lenzner 10th grader

St. Cloud Christian:

Boys:

Hunter Rademacher 10th grader

Becker:

Girls

The girls team is Katelyn Brower (11th), Alyse Denne (7th), Lorelei Swanson (9th), Evie Malisheski (7th), Anna Wynia (8th), Laney Hodel (9th), and Alyssa Brower (9th).