High School Sports Results Tuesday October 18th

Volleyball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 0

(25-13, 25-16, 25-14)(Alexis Helmin had 13 kills and 8 blocks and Katelyn Anderson had 15 set assists for Sauk Rapids)

Cathedral 3, Albany 0

(25-17, 25-19, 25-18)(Kayla Sexton had 12 kills and 4 digs for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 17-8)

Rocori 3, Tech 0

Foley 3, Milaca 2

(25-23, 14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 17-15)

Mora 3, Zimmerman 1

BOLD 3, Melrose 0

Kimball 3, ACGC 0

BBE 3, Royalton 1

Annandale 3, Delano 2

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Tech 111, Rocori 74

(Tech honored their graduating seniors: Klaire Kiffmeyer, Lyndsey Kroska, Ellen Groseth, Journey Bennet, Georgia Noble, and Sydney Gustin. Tech took first in the 200 Medley Relay (Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson, Sydney Gustin), 200 Free (Maggie Cole), 50 Free (Katelyn Siers), 100 Free (Kierstyn Nelson), 200 Free Relay (Avery Doom, Sydney Gustin, Maggie Cole, Kierstyn Nelson), and 100 Back (Katelyn Siers)

Sauk Centre 110, Cathedral 74

(Olivia Scheeler and Madelyn Doschadis were both a part of the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Lizzy Eiynck was 2n in the 200 yard IM. The Crusaders compete in the Granite Ridge Conference Championships next Saturday).

Boys and Girls Cross Country:

Cathedral boys and girls teams placed first at the Granite Ridge Conference Championship in Little Falls.

(Ella Voit broke her own school record in the 5K to finish 2nd overall for the girls. Clara Schad was 3rd, Katelyn Waldoch finished 7th and Enya Scanlon came in 9th overall. Griffen Ward was the boys' medalist. Henry Ebel came in 3rd and Connor Hanson finished in 10th place. Both the girls and boys will run in the Section 5A Championships next Thursday in Pierz).